Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 2, 2019

1) During the final full week of the NBA regular season, New Orleans (32-46) will host a team on the brink of playoff elimination, then travel to face a pair of Western Conference teams that have been mathematically eliminated from contention. Wednesday’s home game vs. Charlotte (35-42) is followed by weekend games at Phoenix (18-60) and Sacramento (38-39).

2) The Pelicans are No. 25 on NBA.com’s power rankings this week, with writer John Schuhmann noting that a defensive drop-off and first-quarter issues have been negative factors during the 2018-19 season.

3) Tickets are available for Wednesday’s home game vs. Charlotte, the penultimate night at the Smoothie King Center of ’18-19.



4) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring guest Matt Winer of NBA TV.



5) Watch a video of the Easter egg hunt Jrue Holiday hosted this weekend.

