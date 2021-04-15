Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 15, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (25-30) are off today after last night's loss to the New York Knicks. The Pelicans travel to Washington D.C. where they will face the Washington Wizards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 6 p.m CST.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's game against the New York Knicks.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Thursday afternoon to see which Pelicans players are on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

4) Red Bull, the Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan "Bmike" Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!

5) Listen to Xavier men's basketball coach Travis Steele on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 14, 2021.