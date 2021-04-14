Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 14, 2021

1) With 33 days remaining in the NBA regular season, New Orleans (25-29) remains in 11th place in the Western Conference, but a three-game winning streak has the Pelicans just outside a play-in tournament position. New Orleans is one game behind Golden State (26-28) in the West, as well as two games back of ninth-place San Antonio (26-26) and trailing No. 8 Memphis (27-25) by three. Of the Pelicans’ 18 games left, five of them are against the Warriors (three times, all in May), Spurs (April 24) and Grizzlies (May 10). Golden State is at Oklahoma City tonight at 8, while San Antonio visits Toronto at 6:30. Memphis hosts Dallas at 8:30 on ESPN.

2) The new NBA play-in format in each conference consists of the No. 7 seed hosting No. 8, with the winner clinching a playoff spot. In addition, the No. 9 seed will host No. 10, with the loser of that matchup being eliminated. The loser of 7-8 will then face the winner of 9-10, with that outcome determining which team claims the final playoff berth. So, for example, a No. 7 seed will have two chances (both at home) to reach the NBA playoffs, while a No. 10 seed must win twice (both on the road) to qualify for the playoffs. As a result, there is plenty of incentive to finish as high in the pecking order as possible. The 2020-21 regular season concludes Sunday, May 16.

3) A stretch of five consecutive Pelicans games against the East begins tonight in the Smoothie King Center, with New Orleans hosting New York (28-27) at 7. Pregame coverage on local TV and radio starts at 6:30. Over the next eight days, the Pelicans will face Washington, New York a second time, Brooklyn and Orlando.

