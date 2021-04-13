Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 13, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (25-29) are off today after last night's win over the Sacramento Kings. The Pelicans seek their fourth-consecutive win when they host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 7 p.m CST.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Tuesday afternoon to see which Pelicans players are on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.

4) Red Bull, the Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan "Bmike" Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!

5) Listen to Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Kyle Draper on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 12, 2021.