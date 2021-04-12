Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 12, 2021

1) New Orleans (24-29) got the job done Sunday, even if it took nearly 48 minutes to finally hold off Cleveland by a 116-109 margin. The Pelicans rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavaliers 26-15.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Naji Marshall, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Stan Van Gundy.



3) Week 18 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of three opponents (over four games) who are all vying for a play-in or playoff berth. The slate begins Monday with an 8 p.m. home game vs. Sacramento (22-31), followed by a Wednesday home tilt against New York (27-27). The Pelicans will visit Washington (19-33) on Friday, followed by a repeat meeting with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

4) Tonight’s matchup vs. Sacramento (two games behind New Orleans) will determine who wins the season series and tiebreaker between the Western Conference clubs. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 7:30.

5) New Orleans is just one game behind 10th-place Golden State (25-28) for the final play-in spot. The Warriors’ Week 18 schedule includes a home game tonight vs. Denver, followed by road games at Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Boston. A five-game road trip for Golden State concludes next week at Philadelphia and Washington. Meanwhile, ninth-place San Antonio (25-26) owns a two-game edge on the Pelicans; this week the Spurs are in Florida to face Orlando and Toronto, followed by a back-to-back vs. Portland and at Phoenix.