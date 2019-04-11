Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 11, 2019

1) Upon the completion of the NBA regular season Wednesday, New Orleans (33-49) finished in a three-way tie for third place in the Southwest Division with Memphis and Dallas. What makes that more significant is that those three teams will be pre-slotted 7 through 9 entering the May 14 draft lottery.

2) The Pelicans, Grizzlies and Mavericks will each have a 6.0 percent chance of winning the lottery and earning the No. 1 overall pick. Due to the deadlock of 33-49 records, a drawing will be held Friday by the NBA to determine the pre-lottery slots for each team. For example, the team given the No. 7 slot cannot pick any later than 11th in the first round, while the No. 8 slot can’t select later than 12th. In a lottery-format change from previous years, the top four picks will be determined at the lottery, instead of only the top three. After the top four picks, draft order 5-14 will be based on reverse order of won-loss record. In other words, a team that lands in the No. 7 pre-lottery slot can only end up with pick 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11.

3) The Pelicans held extensive end-of-season media availability at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, including interviews with Alvin Gentry and numerous players.



4) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring an extended talk with Jrue Holiday.



5) One theme from Wednesday’s media session was uncertainty about what lies ahead this summer, but optimism about the franchise’s opportunities to make changes and improvements.

