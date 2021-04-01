Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 1, 2021

1) As New Orleans (21-25) prepared for a quick two-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center, the team announced Wednesday that Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball are questionable for Thursday’s game.



2) Watch Wednesday post-practice interviews with Ball, Kira Lewis Jr. and Stan Van Gundy.

3) The Pelicans host new-look Orlando (16-31) at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage on new-look Bally Sports New Orleans, as well as on ESPN 100.3 FM, begins at 6:30. Friday brings an 8 p.m. home game vs. Atlanta.

4) Prior to “Pelicans Warmup” on radio, the “Pelicans Weekly” program will air at 6 p.m., featuring guest Trajan Langdon, New Orleans’ GM.

5) Listen to a fun-filled Wednesday edition of the Pelicans Podcast, as the TV studio crew of Erin Hartigan and David Wesley stopped by to discuss the team and the season.

