Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 1, 2021

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 01, 2021

1)      As New Orleans (21-25) prepared for a quick two-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center, the team announced Wednesday that Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball are questionable for Thursday’s game.

2)      Watch Wednesday post-practice interviews with Ball, Kira Lewis Jr. and Stan Van Gundy.

3)      The Pelicans host new-look Orlando (16-31) at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage on new-look Bally Sports New Orleans, as well as on ESPN 100.3 FM, begins at 6:30. Friday brings an 8 p.m. home game vs. Atlanta.

4)      Prior to “Pelicans Warmup” on radio, the “Pelicans Weekly” program will air at 6 p.m., featuring guest Trajan Langdon, New Orleans’ GM.

5)      Listen to a fun-filled Wednesday edition of the Pelicans Podcast, as the TV studio crew of Erin Hartigan and David Wesley stopped by to discuss the team and the season.

Tags
Ball, Lonzo, Lewis Jr., Kira, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan, Pelicans

Related Content

Ball, Lonzo

Lewis Jr., Kira

Williamson, Zion

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter