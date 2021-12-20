Five Pelicans players out for Tuesday’s Portland game

New Orleans players and coaches were disappointed to travel all the way to Pennsylvania this weekend only to have their game in Philadelphia postponed. However, there was at least one Pelican who benefited from the interconference matchup being moved to a later date. Reserve point guard Tomas Satoransky was listed as out for Sunday’s game due to personal reasons, but Satoransky was back practicing with the team Monday afternoon and is no longer listed on the club’s injury report.

The remainder of the Pelicans’ injury list remains unchanged from prior games. Out for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (G League assignment two-way player), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment two-way player/right fibular stress fracture), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Portland side, C.J. McCollum (lung) and Cody Zeller (knee) have been sidelined recently for multiple games.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

PORTLAND (13-18)

Sunday win at Memphis

Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, Nassir Little, Larry Nance Jr., Jusuf Nurkic

NEW ORLEANS (10-21)

Friday win vs, Milwaukee

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 21: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 30: at Portland, 9 p.m.

April 7: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Portland 36-29 (Trail Blazers won last 3); New Orleans 4-0 in postseason (2018 Western Conference first round)