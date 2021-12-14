Five Pelicans listed as out for Wednesday’s game at OKC

A total of five New Orleans players are officially listed as out on the team’s official injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m.). One member of that quintet, guard Jose Alvarado, won’t play for the Pelicans tomorrow night vs. the Thunder not because of injury, but as a result of currently being assigned to the G League’s Birmingham Squadron as a two-way player.

The rest of the New Orleans injury list remains the same. Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Daulton Hommes (G League two-way player/right fibular stress fracture) are all out for New Orleans.

On the Oklahoma City side, Lu Dort exited Sunday’s game vs. Dallas with an ankle injury and was reported as day-to-day.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8-21)

Sunday loss at San Antonio

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

OKLAHOMA CITY (8-18)

Sunday loss vs. Dallas

Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 10: Oklahoma City 108, at New Orleans 100

Dec. 15: at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Oklahoma City 38-27 (Thunder won last 1)