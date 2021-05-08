Five Pelicans on injury list; Nickeil Alexander-Walker upgraded to probable
Despite playing without three starters and a total of five key contributors, there was no give-in by New Orleans on Friday, as the Pelicans battled Philadelphia until the final few seconds before losing 109-107. The same mentality will be needed again Sunday night, when New Orleans makes its only trip of 2020-21 to Charlotte, facing another shorthanded situation against the Hornets.
On Saturday’s official injury report, Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) are listed as out. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) is listed as probable, with the Pelicans hoping to have him on the court for the first time in a month-plus. Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) is questionable; Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.
New Orleans enters Saturday’s NBA schedule 2.5 games behind 10th-place San Antonio (32-34), which visits Portland at 9 p.m. Central.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (30-37, 11TH IN WEST)
Friday loss at Philadelphia
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Willy Hernangomez
CHARLOTTE (33-34, 8TH IN EAST)
Friday win vs. Orlando
LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Jan. 8: Charlotte 118, at New Orleans 110
SECOND HALF
May 9: at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 22-10 (Hornets won last 1)