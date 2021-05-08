Five Pelicans on injury list; Nickeil Alexander-Walker upgraded to probable

Despite playing without three starters and a total of five key contributors, there was no give-in by New Orleans on Friday, as the Pelicans battled Philadelphia until the final few seconds before losing 109-107. The same mentality will be needed again Sunday night, when New Orleans makes its only trip of 2020-21 to Charlotte, facing another shorthanded situation against the Hornets.

On Saturday’s official injury report, Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) are listed as out. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) is listed as probable, with the Pelicans hoping to have him on the court for the first time in a month-plus. Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) is questionable; Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.

New Orleans enters Saturday’s NBA schedule 2.5 games behind 10th-place San Antonio (32-34), which visits Portland at 9 p.m. Central.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (30-37, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday loss at Philadelphia

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Willy Hernangomez

CHARLOTTE (33-34, 8TH IN EAST)

Friday win vs. Orlando

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 8: Charlotte 118, at New Orleans 110

SECOND HALF

May 9: at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 22-10 (Hornets won last 1)