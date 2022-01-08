Five New Orleans Pelicans ruled out for Sunday's game at Toronto Raptors

The New Orleans Pelicans listed five players as being out for Sunday's game at the Toronto Raptors on the Injury Report the team issued Saturday.

The players who will miss the 5 p.m. game against the Raptors (19-17): guard Josh Hart (not with team); Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain); Didi Louzada (league suspension); Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols); and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

The Pelicans (14-25) will be trying to win their second consecutive game following Thursday's victory over the Golden State Warriors. You can watch Pelicans-Raptors on Bally Sports New Orleans or listen on ESPN 100.3.