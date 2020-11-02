Five-minute draft guide: Three-point threats

It’s become an NBA cliché: As long as a player can shoot, he’ll always be able to find gainful employment somewhere. That coveted skill has helped many pros extend careers deep into their 30s, particularly as the league increasingly emphasizes the three-point shot. Three of the oldest players who competed in the NBA’s Orlando bubble – 40-year-old Jamal Crawford, 39-year-old Kyle Korver and 36-year-old JJ Redick – have not coincidentally combined to sink over 6,500 career treys, part of what makes them so valuable. On the opposite end of the career spectrum, on Nov. 18 many NBA franchises will hope to draft the next Korver or Redick, from a crop of prospects who with few exceptions are roughly half of Crawford’s age, having played only a season or two in college.

The need for shooting in the NBA is underlined by the statistical fact that three-point attempts have risen for a whopping nine consecutive seasons, with teams averaging 34.1 attempts per game in 2019-20. That’s more than double the average of just 16.9 per game as recently as the 2006-07 campaign.

Who are some of the most accomplished perimeter shooters in the 2020 draft class? Based on the statistics, here are a handful of players who demonstrated consistent long-range accuracy at the college level:

Desmond Bane, TCU senior guard

Three-point percentage (career) 43.3. Season 44.2.

The relatively rare four-year college player was reliably excellent with Horned Frogs, connecting on 38 percent as a freshman and increasing his 3PA per game in every season, topping out at 6.5 as a senior. Bane’s 7/13 night from deep vs. Louisiana last season was a career-best in makes. He drained six threes in six other games during his TCU career.

Current projections: The Athletic is one of the sites moving Bane up the board recently, now at No. 21 to Philadelphia, while noting that Bane is drawing comparisons to Joe Harris from some front offices. SI.com has him as the final pick of the first round to Boston.

Saddiq Bey, Villanova sophomore guard/forward

Three-point percentage (career) 41.8. Season 45.1.

Made a jump from 37.4 percent beyond the arc as a freshman to an elite 45.1 as a sophomore, while firing 5.6 attempts per game in 2019-20. Also increased a poor freshman percentage at the foul line (64.4) up to a solid 76.9 as a Wildcats sophomore. Career night in January vs. Georgetown featured 8/10 three-point shooting among his 33 points.

Current projections: NBA.com’s consensus mock draft lists him as the final pick of the lottery, going 14th to Boston. That’s exactly where Bey sits on SI.com’s most recent mock draft, while The Athletic places him a couple spots lower (16 to Portland).

Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt sophomore guard/forward

Three-point percentage (career) 41.0. Season 52.2.

Described as “the most efficient scorer in the country” by NBA.com, after putting up eye-popping shooting numbers last season. It’s unusual for any player to shoot over 50 percent from the arc, but what also made Nesmith’s numbers exceptional is that he did it in high volume. The South Carolina native launched 8.2 attempts per game and averaged 23.0 points.

Current projections: He’s 13th to New Orleans on NBA.com’s consensus mock draft, with three sites in NBA.com’s “survey” projecting him to be picked by the Pelicans. However, other mock drafts have him going before then, including No. 10 to Phoenix.

Tyrell Terry, Stanford freshman guard

Three-point percentage (career/season) 40.8.

Showed versatility on the perimeter, effective shooting both off the dribble and the catch, as a 6-foot-1 combo guard. Also comfortable firing from well beyond the stripe, was compared by ESPN.com’s Mike Schmitz to the likes of Steph Curry and Trae Young in that aspect. Shot 98/110 (89 percent) at the foul line.

Current projections: There seems to be a wide range of opinion on where he will be picked. For instance, SI.com has Minnesota taking Terry with the 17th pick, while The Athletic thinks he will last until the first pick of the second round (31 to Dallas, where they’ve previously had a dangerous perimeter shooter with the same surname on the roster).

Devin Vassell, Florida State guard/forward

Three-point percentage (career) 41.7. Season 41.5.

Caused a brief stir when a workout video of him was released (since-deleted) in which he appears to have changed his shooting form, bringing the ball from further back behind his head. Over two seasons with the Seminoles, he was consistent from long distance while showing improvement in the other shooting categories, including going from 68 to 74 percent at the foul line as a sophomore.

Current projections: He’s No. 10 on NBA.com’s consensus mock draft, as well as commonly being predicted as going to Sacramento with the 12th pick, just before New Orleans selects at 13. The Athletic has him about as high on the board as any site, with analyst Sam Vecenie projecting Vassell to go eighth to New York.