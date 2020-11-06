Five-minute draft guide: Rebounders

Aside from perhaps foul shooting, many basketball scouts believe the skill that most translates from college to the NBA is rebounding. In other words, an excellent rebounder against NCAA competition generally will perform well on the glass vs. professionals. Meanwhile, players who don’t show a knack for board work during their college careers tend to remain that way when they make the jump to the NBA.

For the following handful of bigs, the track record is clear – they were very difficult for NCAA opponents to keep away from caroms, as they regularly compiled double-digit rebounding games. Based on internet mock drafts, all of them could be picked in Round 1 during the Nov. 18 draft:

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis freshman forward

Rebounding average (2019-20): 10.8, 3.0 offensive, 7.8 defensive.

Bronx native thrived after Tigers teammate James Wiseman’s season abruptly ended. Achiuwa emerged as a double-double machine, including posting one 10 times over a 13-game span from Nov. 20-Jan. 16. Authored one of the most impressive big-man performances of the entire NCAA season in New Orleans, where he went for 22 points and 22 rebounds at Tulane on Leap Day.

Current projections: From late lottery to just beyond the lotto portion of Round 1. SI.com predicts Achiuwa to go No. 10 to Phoenix, arguing that the Suns will take the best player available. Landing spots mentioned on other sites are 15 (Orlando) and 17 (Minnesota).

Jalen Smith, Maryland sophomore forward

Rebounding average (2019-20): 10.5, 3.2 off, 7.3 def.

Made a noticeable jump in rebounding production during his second college season, even though he was already effective as a Terrapins freshman. Despite only averaging 4.6 more minutes in 2019-20, he bumped up his rebounding average by 3.7 per game. Capped his Maryland career with double-digit rebounds in 13 of his final 14 games.

Current projections: Based on mock drafts, his name seems to be moving down the board in Round 1, although The Athletic has him at 17 to Minnesota. SI.com calls him a “fairly divisive prospect due to his pronounced strengths and weaknesses,” while placing him No. 24 to Milwaukee.

Isaiah Stewart, Washington freshman center

Rebounding average (2019-20): 8.8, 2.8 off, 6.0 def.

Although the Pac-12 tournament ended prematurely due to the pandemic, Stewart left a positive final impression by rolling to 29 points and 12 rebounds vs. Arizona in the first round. His 29 points came on just 11 shots from the field. Stewart notched 15 double-digit rebounding games, topped by 19 (along with 25 points) against Oregon.

Current projections: Late first round. Both The Athletic and SI.com have him going to Oklahoma City with the 25th pick. CBS tabs him 29th to Toronto, describing Stewart as “a physical shot-blocker with a massive 7-4 wingspan and a great motor.”

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State junior forward/center

Rebounding average (2019-20): 10.3, 2.7 off, 7.6 def.

The “old head” of this group, he will turn 22 roughly three weeks into the reported 2020-21 NBA regular season. Made steady progress during his Spartans career, playing just 8.7 minutes per game as a freshman but upping that to 24.0 and 32.1 over the past two seasons, respectively. Registered three 20-10 games last season, vs. Penn State, Michigan and Charleston Southern.

Current projections: Somewhere around the bridge between the two rounds. Among the mock-draft destinations for Tillman are 26 (Boston, CBSSports.com), 29 (Toronto, The Athletic) and 32 (Charlotte, SI.com).

James Wiseman, Memphis freshman center

Rebounding average (2019-20): 10.7, 4.3 off, 6.3 def.

He was limited to just three games due to a complicated eligibility issue, but showed tremendous production, averaging double digits in boards despite never logging more than 25 minutes in games vs. South Carolina State, Illinois-Chicago and Oregon. Also blocked a total of nine shots. Shot 77 percent from the field.

Current projections: With the majority of mock drafts projecting either Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball to go No. 1, there is a wide consensus that Wiseman is destined to be the No. 2 pick by Golden State.