Five-minute draft guide: Pro comparisons for second-round prospects

To try to gain a better understanding of the style of play of prospects who may be potential options for New Orleans in Round 2, we asked an anonymous NBA scout to give his opinion on the accuracy of pro comparisons of selected players. For each player, we provided NBA comparisons that were made by prominent draft websites (such as The Ringer, NBADraft.net, NBA Draft Room), then asked which one is the most accurate comp, based specifically on traits and style of play. Players are listed in alphabetical order, with many of the following names below showing up on mock drafts as a Pelicans pick at either 35, 40, 43 or 53:

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga guard

Frank Ntilikina, Derrick White or Nickeil Alexander-Walker?

Scout: “I view him as a 3-and-D guard, so Frank Ntilikina is the closest comp out of these. (Ayayi is a) better shooter than Frank. Derrick White and Alexander-Walker have better ball skills than Joel. My comparison is Donte DiVincenzo.”

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky center

Richaun Holmes, Daniel Gafford or Gorgui Dieng?

Scout: “Old-school big. Can be productive in the right role. Mobility on the defensive end will be an issue at the next level. Not a huge fan of any of the comps listed. My comp for him is Thomas Bryant.”

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky guard/forward

DeMar DeRozan, Jeremy Lamb or Kevin Martin?

Scout: “More of a project at this point. Definitely looks the part. Similar to Lamb in that they both leave you wanting more, both have motors that run hot and cold. Lamb was a way more efficient player than Boston as a freshman – Lamb had a true shooting percentage of 57 percent vs. Boston’s 44 percent (on similar usage). The inefficiency inside the arc is a red flag but more indicative of his lack of strength. Reminds me a bit of Keldon Johnson."

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard

Delon Wright, Elfrid Payton or Reggie Jackson?

Scout: “Delon Wright is a good comp for Ayo. Similar size. Both players are average, low-volume three-point shooters. Both are combo guards who can run the offense in a pinch. Due to his size, Ayo will not be a liability guarding 1s and 2s – similar to Delon. Elfrid is a non-shooter and Reggie is much more dynamic with the ball in his hands.”

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina forward/center

Richaun Holmes, Al Jefferson or Kendrick Perkins?

Scout: “I like the Al Jefferson comparison. Gifted interior scorer, good passing instincts for big man. Not very mobile and will struggle to guard in space but provides value on defense with his shot-blocking and rebounding.”

Jericho Sims, Texas center

Richaun Holmes or Jordan Bell?

Scout: “I do not like either comparison. Holmes and Bell were much better shot-blockers in college. Bell and Holmes had a block percentage of 10 in college, while Sims’ career block percentage is 4.5. His athleticism is evident in his finishing numbers. He reminds me of Donta Hall.”

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa forward/guard

Luke Kennard, Aaron Nesmith or Maxi Kleber?

Scout: “Nesmith is a good one; both are excellent shooters. Kennard has more off the bounce, while Kleber is a 4/5 who is way bigger and a solid defender.”