Five-minute draft guide: Exploring the depth of 2020 class

Over the past two weeks, Pelicans.com has provided overviews of the consensus first seven draftees in the lottery, followed by projected picks 8-14. We moved to late-lottery hopefuls, then a series of projected first-rounders, along with prospects representing some of the NCAA’s marquee programs. Most recently, the site provided brief overviews of relatively familiar faces in the SEC, bringing us to a total of 42 individual profiles. Not necessarily neatly fitting into those aforementioned categories, it’s time to tackle some of the other intriguing prospects generating buzz as potential draftees in the second round, or perhaps even chosen late in the first:

Tyler Bey, Colorado forward

Athletic and versatile defender who frequently finishes above the rim on offense and is an outstanding rebounder, particularly at his size of 6-foot-7, 218 pounds. Highlights are filled with dunks. Hesitant shooter who connected on 42 percent of his three-pointers last season but only took 31 in 31 games.

CBS Big Board: 42

ESPN Big Board: 28

SI Big Board: 30

Key stat: averages of 9.9, 9.0 rebounds in his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively, despite averaging less than 30 minutes both years.

Jordan Nwora, Louisville forward/guard

Excellent three-point shooter with smooth, compact motion that yielded 40 percent accuracy from beyond the arc during his junior season. Averaged over 17 points and seven rebounds in each of the past two campaigns for the Cardinals. Scored 37 points at Boston College last season, including going 7/14 on treys.

CBS Big Board: 37

ESPN Big Board: 44

SI Big Board: 38

Key stat: three-year college career averages of just 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks despite averaging 26.3 minutes; draft analysts say he must play more aggressively on defensive end.

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota center

Low-post scorer who relies partly on spin moves to consistently produce offense (averaged 20.1 points last season). Also deemed a high-motor rebounder who pulled down 11.3 boards per game last season, including 3.7 offensively.

CBS Big Board: 41

ESPN Big Board: 36

SI Big Board: 47

Key stat: averaged 1.1 assists last season despite touching the ball constantly in Golden Gophers offense, but shot efficient 56 percent from the field.

Payton Pritchard, Oregon guard

A 6-2 point guard with the accuracy profile of a shooting guard, capped four-year career with Ducks by connecting on 42 percent of his threes and 82 percent of his foul shots. Was comfortable shooting from NBA distance and beyond. Also a solid passer who averaged 5.5 assists to go with 20.5 points.

CBS Big Board: 47

ESPN Big Board: 37

SI Big Board: 36

Key stat: 16 games of 20-plus points as a senior, including six games of five-plus threes made.

Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech guard

Versatile scorer who tallied 19 points in his college debut and went on to deposit 20-plus points seven times as a freshman last season. Athletic and can get to the rim, but also has mid-range game and shot 43 percent on threes. Struggled at foul line, hitting on just 64 percent of his tries.

CBS Big Board: 36

ESPN Big Board: 29

SI Big Board: 27

Key stat: draft analysts believe he must improve his playmaking ability as a 6-4 guard, after totaling 60 assists and 54 turnovers with Red Raiders.

Grant Riller, Charleston guard

At age 23, the 6-foot-3 guard is virtually ancient by today’s draft standards, having played four years for one of the South’s more underrated programs. Often compared in playing style to Toronto’s Fred Van Vleet, Riller is a crafty ballhandler and finisher. In college, was more of a scorer than a distributor, averaging 21.9 points and 3.9 assists last season.

CBS Big Board: 24

ESPN Big Board: 39

SI Big Board: 32

Key stat: averaged 5.1 rebounds as a senior, often starting fast breaks by averaging 4.6 of those on the defensive glass.

Cassius Stanley, Duke forward/guard

At 6-6 with a vertical leap reported at 46.5 inches, he’s described as a high-flying wing and elite athlete. Played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and was leading scorer on a team that included Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. In only college season, was competent on threes (36 percent) and at foul line (73 percent).

CBS Big Board: 27

ESPN Big Board: 50

SI Big Board: 46

Key stat: 20-plus points in five games for Blue Devils, topped by 24 points and 11 rebounds vs. Louisville.