Five-minute draft guide: Consensus second half of lottery

On Monday, Pelicans.com introduced you to the seven players NBA.com is projecting to be selected the most rapidly during the Nov. 18 draft, based on that website’s consensus mock draft. Today we move to players currently projected in slots 8 through 14, closer to the range where the New Orleans Pelicans will be picking, at No. 13 overall. Sandwiched around New Orleans on the draft board are Sacramento at 12 and Boston at 14.

8 Killian Hayes, France guard

Born in Florida, Hayes moved to France as a toddler due to his father’s professional hoops career. A left-handed point guard, the 19-year-old has good court vision and feel for passing, with a veteran-like mid-range game.

Key stat: 84 percent on free throws, 27 percent on threes over three pro seasons. CBSSports.com comparison: Goran Dragic

9 Isaac Okoro, Auburn forward

Projected to be one of the most NBA-ready draftees at the defensive end, the athletic 6-foot-6, 215-pounder “fits the prototype physically of an NBA small forward,” according to NBADraft.net.

Key stat: 61 percent on twos as a Tigers freshman, but 29 percent on threes, 67 percent at foul line. NBADraft.net comparison: Caron Butler

10 Devin Vassell, Florida State guard/forward

Like Okoro, projected as an immediate NBA contributor on defense, but Vassell also is an above-average shooter, connecting on 42 percent of his threes (168 attempts) in two seasons with the Seminoles.

Key stat: averaged 2.0 steals, 1.3 blocks in 63 college games. NBADraft.net comparison: Kelly Oubre

11 Patrick Williams, Florida State forward

Similar to college teammate Vassell, Williams was a plus defender for FSU, averaging a steal and a block as a freshman. Combo forward may need to improve offensively, averaging 9.2 points with a career high of 18.

Key stat: 84 percent on free throws, but only took 2.6 per game. NBADraft.net comparison: OG Anunoby

12 Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt guard/forward

Highly productive college player who averaged 23.0 points as a sophomore, while shooting a gaudy 52 percent on three-pointers, despite launching 8.2 treys per game. NBA.com describes the 6-6 wing as “possibly the best shooter in the draft.”

Key stat: Scored 25-plus points in six of 14 games last season (missed latter half of ’19-20 due to a foot injury). CBSSports.com comparison: Buddy Hield

13 Saddiq Bey, Villanova guard/forward

Four of the 10 mock drafts surveyed by NBA.com have Bey going to New Orleans. The site describes the 6-8, two-year college player as a “prototypical 3-and-D player who can score in a variety of ways and defend multiple positions.”

Key stat: 42 percent on threes in two Villanova seasons, including 45 percent as a sophomore. CBSSports.com comparison: Chandler Hutchison

14 Precious Achiuwa, Memphis forward

The increasingly rare big who’s highly productive around the basket, an explosive finisher and relentless rebounder. Averaged 10.8 rebounds as a Tigers freshman, including 3.0 on offensive end, along with 1.9 blocks.

Key stat: Only 60 percent on free throws, but did make 13 three-pointers in 40 attempts (33 percent). NBADraft.net comparison: Gerald Wallace