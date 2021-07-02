Five-minute draft guide: Consensus late lottery

To understand how potentially valuable double-digit lottery picks can be in today’s NBA, look no further than the 2021 Western Conference finals, where two immensely impactful stars were selected 10th (Paul George) and 13th (Devin Booker), respectively, in their draft classes. The 13th slot is also where New Orleans picked point guard Kira Lewis Jr. during the 2020 draft.

The following four players are among a sizeable group of 2021 draft prospects hoping to be selected among the top 14 players on July 29, which carries the designation and prestige of being deemed a “lottery pick.” (Note: The order here is based on NBA.com’s recent consensus mock draft, which scours numerous websites and compiles an average for when each prospect is projected to be picked):

11 Moses Moody, Arkansas freshman guard

Every NBA team is looking for shooting, the skill at the top of Moody’s list of strengths. In his lone season with the Razorbacks, he impressed as a spot-up shooter, though his percentages weren’t elite (43 from field, 36 on threes). However, he was often forced to take tough shots as Arkansas’ go-to guy. Also considered a quality defender.

Key stats: averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds

NBADraft.net comparison: Glen Rice/Robert Covington

12 James Bouknight, Connecticut sophomore guard

Confident and talented point producer, commonly praised for his potential to be a three-level scorer in the NBA. His Huskies highlight reel features athletic alley oop dunks, jumpers off the dribble and long-distance threes. As The Athletic put it, “his game is built off of the playground. He has tremendous shake (off the dribble).”

Key stats: averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds

CBSSports.com comparison: Jordan Clarkson

13 Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman forward

Versatile 6-foot-9, 220-pounder who can beat defenders off the dribble and showed excellent passing ability in his brief 13-game Blue Devils career. Like many NBA rookies, his area of focus for improvement will be shooting, after he made just 63 percent of his free throws in 2020-21. He only attempted 18 three-pointers, but made eight.

Key stats: averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists

NBADraft.net comparison: T.J. Warren/Stephen Jackson

14 Alperen Sengun, Turkey center

Like Johnson, he’s a frontcourt player with above-average ballhandling and passing ability. Despite being 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, Sengun has a fluid game and good feel. He won MVP of the Turkish League at just 18 years old. The Athletic describes him as having “a great nose for the basket and elite hands,” but also notes defensive concerns based on footspeed.

Key stats: averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, shot 65 percent from field

NBA Draft Room comparison: Domantas Sabonis