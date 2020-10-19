Five-minute draft guide: Big-name schools, big draft ranges

Some of the NBA’s biggest stars hail from college programs that rarely appeared on national TV, including Steph Curry (Davidson), Damian Lillard (Weber State) and Paul George (Fresno State). That’s definitely not the case for the next group of draft prospects in Part 5 of Pelicans.com’s overview series. Representing NCAA bluebloods Duke, Kansas, Arizona and Michigan State, the following seven players were constantly on the airwaves during their college careers, making them a bit more familiar to hoops fans than most draftees. Those four schools have combined to win six national titles since 1997.

One other shared trait between these seven players? Their landing spot during the NBA draft on Nov. 18 seems to be fairly up for debate, with projections varying, depending on which draft prognosticator you ask. Most are hoping to have their name called in the first round, but probably shouldn’t rule out a Round 2 selection, at least based on mock drafts.

Vernon Carey, Duke center

Perhaps the most concise description of the 6-foot-10, 270-pounder’s game comes from a YouTube draft video, which calls Carey “the 2.0 version of Jahlil Okafor.” Like the fellow Duke product (and current New Orleans free agent), Carey is comfortable playing in the paint and with his back to the basket.

Draft range: As high as No. 15 (NBADraft.net’s projection) to as low as No. 49 (The Athletic). SI.com tabs him No. 23 to Utah, noting that Carey “appears to be on track as a first-round selection, with his sheer size, touch around the basket and potential to shoot from distance all viewed as positive factors.”

Key stat: averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds last season.

Devon Dotson, Kansas guard

A 6-2 point guard who declared for the draft in 2019 and participated in Chicago draft combine, but decided to return to Kansas for sophomore year. Improved in numerous categories last season as Jayhawks went 28-3, losing only to Duke, Villanova and Baylor.

Draft range: Most mocks list him as a mid-second-rounder, although NBADraft.net tabs him at No. 28. The Athletic and SI.com project him at No. 43 and 44, respectively.

Key stat: Career percentages of just 33 percent on threes but 81 percent at foul line.

Tre Jones, Duke guard

The younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones was ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Like his sibling, regarded as a high-IQ point guard and good passer.

Draft range: It will be interesting to see when he’s picked Nov. 18, because as The Athletic noted, his stock “is all over the map for (NBA) teams. Some are really big fans and think he has potential to be a starter … But he’s not a particularly good finisher at the rim, and (is) an inconsistent shooter, especially off the dribble.”

Key stat: Shot 42 percent from field over two-year college career, but had nearly a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nico Mannion, Arizona guard

A top-10 recruit from the 2019 high school class, a year ago he was considered a lottery lock, but is now deemed to have a best-case scenario of being selected in the 20s. The son of former NBA player Pace Mannion, shot creation and shooting are among his strengths, but he only shot 33 percent on threes as a Wildcats freshman.

Draft range: Some sites project him for the mid-20s, but the consensus seems to be Mannion will go early in the second round. SI.com and The Athletic predict 34 and 39, respectively.

Key stat: after averaging 5.3 assists, Mannion is described as an underrated passer by some draft analysts.

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona center/forward

Drawing comparisons to Louisiana native P.J. Brown and fellow former Arizona product Jordan Hill (via NBADraft.net), Nnaji led the PAC-12 with 99 total offensive rebounds in 32 games as a freshman. Plays mostly close to the basket on offense, leading to 57 percent field-goal shooting and only 17 attempts from three-point arc.

Draft range: Projected by most analysts as an early-second-rounder, not expected to last past the mid-30s. The Athletic and SI.com both recently listed him as going No. 33 to Minnesota.

Key stat: averages of 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds last season, while shooting 76 percent at foul line.

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State forward/center

Along with TCU senior Desmond Bane, Tillman has a chance to be the highest-drafted college player this year among juniors and seniors. The three-year Spartans big made major improvements in East Lansing, averaging a double-double last season (13.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg). As a freshman, his averages in those categories were 2.8 and 2.6.

Draft range: Kyle Boone of CBS has Tillman all the way up to Denver’s No. 22 overall pick, while others have him somewhere around the bridge between the first and second round.

Key stat: averaged 2.1 blocks, en route to being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State guard

NBA teams may be more familiar with Winston than just about any other player in this draft, because he played a whopping 139 college games over a four-year career, helping to lead MSU to a pair of 30-win seasons and a Final Four trip. The 6-1 point guard is an excellent passer and scorer, averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 assists in college.

Draft range: CBS’ pair of analysts (Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish) both tab Winston as the No. 28 pick, but others see him as more likely to be selected early in the second round, prior to NOLA’s three slots (39, 42 and 60).

Key stat: consistently excellent from three-point range, a career 43 percent shooter who shot at least 38 percent from deep in all four seasons with Spartans.