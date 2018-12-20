In first extended minutes of December, Jahlil Okafor rolls to 17-point outing vs. Bucks

MILWAUKEE – Measured by total minutes played this season, Jahlil Okafor entered Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee as his team’s “14th man,” a deep reserve who’s had difficulty getting onto the court, especially amid a loaded New Orleans frontcourt described by many as the NBA’s best collection of big men. However, coaches frequently point out that during the marathon-like, 82-game campaign, everyone eventually gets a chance to contribute – a cliché Okafor proved true during a 123-115 defeat to the Bucks.

Although New Orleans (15-17) missed a chance in crunch time to post a second road victory against one of the Eastern Conference’s two best teams, Okafor took full advantage of a long-awaited opportunity. The 6-foot-11, 275-pound center hadn’t logged double-digit minutes since a Nov. 1 game at Portland, but played 13:03 against Milwaukee and managed to squeeze 17 points and three rebounds into his outing. A spot in the Pelicans’ rotation opened up after Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) were ruled out of Wednesday’s game; Anthony Davis was sidelined for an extended chunk of action due to a stomach illness.

New Orleans trailed 49-42 when Okafor was inserted into the lineup midway through the second quarter, but by halftime the Pelicans had improbably taken a 66-62 lead, sans Davis. During that 24-13 turnaround, Okafor scored nine points and made seven trips to the foul line, relying on his traditional low-post moves around the basket. He tacked on eight more points on 4/5 shooting in the third quarter, as New Orleans and Milwaukee pulled into a 90-all deadlock through that period.

“He was on a roll there,” Milwaukee first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer said of Okafor’s performance. “We couldn’t really guard him. Brook (Lopez) has done such a great job on the big guys who post up this year, and Jahlil just kind of got it going. He hasn’t been in their regular rotation, so they got a lot out of him. The whole game (after he entered) went a different direction.”

Pelicans players on the sideline demonstratively celebrated several of Okafor’s momentum-changing baskets, enjoying watching the seldom-used 23-year-old do damage against a Bucks team that presumably had not expected him to figure prominently. Okafor played more in Fiserv Forum than he had combined since the Nov. 1 Portland game (his largest minute single-game allotment during that span was 3:44 at Charlotte on Dec. 2).

“It means a lot,” Okafor said of his teammates’ reaction. “It’s no surprise. We have a great group of guys in this locker room who support each other. It’s no surprise, but it definitely feels good.”

Okafor was greeted postgame by a veteran media member who praised the Duke University product for excelling offensively on the low block and with his back to the basket, something that’s become increasingly rare in the NBA and at all levels of the sport.

“I was just doing what I do, what I’ve always been able to do,” the former No. 2 overall draft pick said of his effectiveness in Milwaukee. “My teammates were telling me to just keep going, keep going. They gave me a lot of confidence and made my job easy.”

“Jah played really well, came in and gave us huge, huge minutes,” Pelicans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “He was very aggressive, attacking the basket. I was especially proud of Jahlil, because he’s been sitting over there, DNP, DNP, DNP, but he’s been working (on being ready to play). That separates him. I still think he’s going to have a really good NBA career, because of his work ethic.

“He’s a talented player – you don’t get picked second in the draft unless you’re a talented player. For him, he’s so young, he’s just got to get in the right situation. We really like him, and as I said to him, you’ve got to keep yourself prepared, because your opportunity is going to come, when you least expect it.”

Asked if it’s been difficult to play sparingly during the past two NBA seasons – while watching the game drift away from the playing style of old-school bigs like himself – Okafor acknowledged that it has been, but he’s focusing on what he’s always done best on the hardwood.

“To say it’s not challenging would be a lie, the way the game is evolving,” Okafor said, alluding to the emphasis on perimeter shooting from bigs. “But I know who I am, and I think I can do a lot of other things that not a lot of other people can do. At the end of the day, I know what my bread-and-butter is and how I can be effective.”