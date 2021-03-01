ESPN's Kevin Pelton on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 1, 2021
ESPN's Kevin Pelton joins the show to take a deep dive into his article, 'This Zion Williamson superstar leap is astounding,' available on ESPN+.
Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker previews tonight's game against the Utah Jazz following the team's shootaround on March 1, 2021.
| 05:16
Pelicans at Spurs Slo-Mo Highlights 2/27/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 33 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:56
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
| 03:15
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
| 03:49
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
| 02:38
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
| 07:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 02/27/2021
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram (29 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21
Brandon Ingram (29 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 02/27/2021
| 00:01
Zion Williamson powerful layup | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices past the double team for the easy layup vs. the Spurs.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram fadeaway jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the turn around jumper vs. the Spurs.
| 00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits contested three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits contested three-pointer vs. the Spurs.
| 00:17
Willy Hernangómez alley-oop | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finds Willy Hernangómez for the alley-oop dunk vs. the Spurs.
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram crafty two-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the paint for the layup at the end of the third quarter vs. the Spurs.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball nails the three-pointer as the shot clock expires vs. the Spurs.
| 00:07
New Orleans Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans first half highlights against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
| 01:13
Zion Williamson slashes for the and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past the defender for the and-1 layup vs. the Spurs.
| 00:24
Lonzo Ball left-handed and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the rim for the and-one layup vs. the Spurs.
| 00:19
Eric Bledsoe drills mid-range jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drills the mid-range jumper vs. the Spurs.
| 00:19
Zion Williamson two-hand slam | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the two-handed slam vs. the Spurs.
| 00:09
Brandon Ingram and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the paint for the and-one layup vs. the Spurs.
| 00:25
Steven Adams finds Brandon Ingram for the corner three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams finds Brandon Ingram in the corner for the three-pointer vs. the Spurs.
| 00:10
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 2-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about tonight's game against the Spurs on February 27, 2021.
| 09:34
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | San Antonio
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to San Antonio for their final game of a two-game road swing where they will take on the Spurs on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
| 00:30
Pelicans at Bucks Slo-Mo Highlights 2/25/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 32 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:02
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 1
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
| 11:45
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
| 05:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
| 02:15
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
| 01:10
Brandon Ingram (23 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts up 23 points for the Pelicans vs. the Bucks (2/25/21).
| 01:58
