ESPN's Kevin Pelton on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 1, 2021

Posted: Mar 01, 2021

ESPN's Kevin Pelton joins the show to take a deep dive into his article, 'This Zion Williamson superstar leap is astounding,' available on ESPN+.



Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker previews tonight's game against the Utah Jazz following the team's shootaround on March 1, 2021.

Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-1-21
Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker previews tonight's game against the Utah Jazz following the team's shootaround on March 1, 2021.
Mar 1, 2021  |  05:16
Pelicans at Spurs Slo-Mo Highlights 2/27/21
Pelicans at Spurs Slo-Mo Highlights 2/27/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 33 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 1, 2021  |  01:56
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-27-21

Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
Feb 27, 2021  |  03:15
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-27-21

Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
Feb 27, 2021  |  03:49
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-27-21

Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
Feb 27, 2021  |  02:38
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-27-21

Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
Feb 27, 2021  |  07:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 02/27/2021
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram (29 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21
Brandon Ingram (29 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21

Brandon Ingram (29 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 02/27/2021
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson powerful layup | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Zion Williamson powerful layup | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices past the double team for the easy layup vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram fadeaway jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Brandon Ingram fadeaway jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the turn around jumper vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits contested three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits contested three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits contested three-pointer vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:17
Willy Hernangómez alley-oop | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Willy Hernangómez alley-oop | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finds Willy Hernangómez for the alley-oop dunk vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram crafty two-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Brandon Ingram crafty two-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the paint for the layup at the end of the third quarter vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Lonzo Ball nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball nails the three-pointer as the shot clock expires vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:07
New Orleans Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs 2-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans first half highlights against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Feb 27, 2021  |  01:13
Zion Williamson slashes for the and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Zion Williamson slashes for the and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past the defender for the and-1 layup vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:24
Lonzo Ball left-handed and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Lonzo Ball left-handed and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the rim for the and-one layup vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:19
Eric Bledsoe drills mid-range jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Eric Bledsoe drills mid-range jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drills the mid-range jumper vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:19
Zion Williamson two-hand slam | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Zion Williamson two-hand slam | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the two-handed slam vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:09
Brandon Ingram and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Brandon Ingram and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the paint for the and-one layup vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:25
Steven Adams finds Brandon Ingram for the corner three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Steven Adams finds Brandon Ingram for the corner three-pointer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams finds Brandon Ingram in the corner for the three-pointer vs. the Spurs.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:10
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 2-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about tonight's game against the Spurs on February 27, 2021.
Feb 27, 2021  |  09:34
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | San Antonio
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | San Antonio

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to San Antonio for their final game of a two-game road swing where they will take on the Spurs on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Feb 27, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans at Bucks Slo-Mo Highlights 2/25/21
Pelicans at Bucks Slo-Mo Highlights 2/25/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 32 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 26, 2021  |  01:02
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 1
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 1

Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
Feb 26, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-25-21
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-25-21

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
Feb 26, 2021  |  11:45
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-25-21
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-25-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
Feb 26, 2021  |  05:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-25-21
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-25-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
Feb 26, 2021  |  02:15
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-25-21
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-25-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball discusses the team's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in his postgame interview on February 25, 2021.
Feb 26, 2021  |  01:10
Brandon Ingram (23 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Brandon Ingram (23 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts up 23 points for the Pelicans vs. the Bucks (2/25/21).
Feb 25, 2021  |  01:58

