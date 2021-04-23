ESPN's Andrew Lopez on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 23, 2021
ESPN's Andrew Lopez joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap Thursday's win over the Magic, look ahead to Saturday's game against the Spurs, discuss the standings and the chase for the play-in, and more.
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic (4/22/2021).
| 03:55
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic (4/22/2021).
| 02:20
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic (4/22/2021).
| 09:55
Game Recap: Pelicans 135, Magic 100
The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 135-100. Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 29 points and six assists for the Pelicans, while Zion Williamson added 23 points (9-12 FG) and seven rebounds in 23 minut
| 00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Magic 4-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in the win over the Orlando Magic on April 22, 2021.
| 02:02
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Orlando Magic 135, 100 on Thursday, April 22.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram pours in 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 29 points in just three quarters at Orlando.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram mid-range jumper | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the mid-range jumper.
| 00:13
Eric Bledsoe assist to Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Lonzo Ball with an acrobatic pass for the triple.
| 00:11
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hammers home the alley-oop slam off the Kira Lewis Jr. assist.
| 00:10
Kira Lewis Jr. reverse layup | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. converts the reverse layup off the Naji Marshall assist.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses the pump fake to create space and converts the And-1 bucket.
| 00:09
Steven Adams slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams powers home the one-handed slam.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the reverse layup plus the foul.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson on what he loves about his new Zion 1 shoes
Zion Williamson talks about his new Zion 1 signature shoes as well as how his love for New Orleans translated into his original Jordan brand collaboration.
| 01:48
Pelicans vs. Nets Slo-Mo Highlights 4/20/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 58 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:00
Zion Williamson Mic'd Up vs Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was mic'd up during the the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
| 01:02
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
| 02:38
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
| 06:59
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
| 02:35
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
| 11:22
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
Pelicans-Nets Highlights - Brandon Ingram scores 27 points in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
| 02:00
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 33 vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
Pelicans-Nets Highlights - Zion Williamson scores 33 points in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
| 01:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 04/20/2021
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. clutch triple late | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down a clutch 3 late to get the Pelicans within 2 vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
| 00:21
Zion Williamson reverse layup and-1 on Blake Griffin | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson as he finishes the pretty reverse layup and-1 on Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
| 00:18
Zion Williamson with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
Pelicans-Nets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson put up a strong 3rd quarter vs. the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
| 01:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 3rd quarter highlights (4/20/2021).
| 02:06
Zion Williamson finger-roll | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with his signature finish at the rim vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
| 00:16
Lonzo Ball with 7 points in a row | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he caught fire in the 3rd quarter vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
| 00:34
