ESPN Radio's Marc Kestecher on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 24, 2021

Posted: Mar 24, 2021

Daniel Sallerson recaps Pelicans win over the Lakers with Marc Kestecher from ESPN Radio & talks about Ochsner Fit Week with Molly Kimball.



Pelicans vs. Lakers Slo-Mo Highlights 3/23/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 43 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Mar 24, 2021  |  00:52
New Orleans Pelicans speak out against Asian hate
New Orleans Pelicans speak out against Asian hate

In light of the recent rise in violence against the AAPI community, New Orleans Pelicans players, coaches and staff use their collective voice to speak out against Asian hate.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:59
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  03:02
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  04:05
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the team's growth plus recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  03:32
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  05:01
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  06:29
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 36 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson continued his 20-point streak with a 27-point against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers
Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combined for 63 points in their win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:04
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. feeds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram put on a third quarter show, scoring 17 points against Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. capitalizes on the steal and knocks down the three in transition.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans tally another 11-0 run to extend their lead in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams it home and collects the foul for the three-point play.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chases down Dennis Schroder for the block at the rim.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flies in for the two-handed flush.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and sinks the floater in the lane.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes in the paint against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:20
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams slams it home off the dish from ZIon Williamson.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  07:34
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans at Nuggets Slo-Mo Highlights 3/21/21
Pelicans at Nuggets Slo-Mo Highlights 3/21/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 42 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:45
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-21-21
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  04:52
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 3-21-21
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 3-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  04:07
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-21-21
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  04:06
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021

Zion Williamson (30 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:01

