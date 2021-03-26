New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

ESPN's Andrew Lopez on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 26, 2021

Posted: Mar 26, 2021

Daniel Sallerson talks trade deadline with ESPN’s Andrew Lopez and Jim Eichenhofer plus we bring back FanDuel Friday with Tom Vecchio.



Audio Link

Pelicans-Nuggets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets on March 26, 2021.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Nuggets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-26-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets on March 26, 2021.
Mar 26, 2021  |  05:10
David Griffin on the Pelicans' NBA Trade Deadline moves
Now Playing

David Griffin on the Pelicans' NBA Trade Deadline moves

New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin speaks about the team's moves before the NBA trade deadline on March 26, 2021.
Mar 26, 2021  |  22:25
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Home Stand | Nuggets & Mavericks
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Home Stand | Nuggets & Mavericks

Get HYPE for the Pelicans home stand as the squad faces the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 26, and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 27.
Mar 26, 2021  |  00:30
Jaxson Hayes on improving and staying motivated throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/25/21
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes on improving and staying motivated throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/25/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/25/2021. Hayes talked about his improvement throughout the season and his focus to stay motivated.
Mar 25, 2021  |  04:00
Stan Van Gundy talks NBA trade deadline | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/25/21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks NBA trade deadline | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/25/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/25/2021. Van Gundy talked about the NBA trade deadline and what the Pelicans worked on in practice.
Mar 25, 2021  |  08:30
Pelicans vs. Lakers Slo-Mo Highlights 3/23/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Lakers Slo-Mo Highlights 3/23/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 43 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:52
New Orleans Pelicans speak out against Asian hate
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans speak out against Asian hate

In light of the recent rise in violence against the AAPI community, New Orleans Pelicans players, coaches and staff use their collective voice to speak out against Asian hate.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:59
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  03:02
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  04:05
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the team's growth plus recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  03:32
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  05:01
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  06:29
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 36 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson continued his 20-point streak with a 27-point against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers
Now Playing

Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combined for 63 points in their win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:04
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. feeds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram put on a third quarter show, scoring 17 points against Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. capitalizes on the steal and knocks down the three in transition.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans tally another 11-0 run to extend their lead in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams it home and collects the foul for the three-point play.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chases down Dennis Schroder for the block at the rim.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flies in for the two-handed flush.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and sinks the floater in the lane.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes in the paint against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:20
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams slams it home off the dish from ZIon Williamson.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  07:34
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:30
24 Seconds with Nicolò Melli presented by Tissot
Now Playing

24 Seconds with Nicolò Melli presented by Tissot

Join New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his favorite New Orleans meal, Pelicans teammates, and more.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:32

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter