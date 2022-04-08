Erin Summers on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 8, 2022
Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the team's chemistry and their confidence heading into the play-in tournament.
Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, wanting home court advantage | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 06:25
Herbert Jones on his huge block, CJ McCollum | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 05:39
Willie Green on big win, bench production | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 05:23
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
| 01:34
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 23 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
| 01:59
Willy Hernangomez goes up and under for the and-one | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:13
CJ McCollum uses a sweet move to get to the basket | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:17
Jaxson Hayes steals it and gets the and-one dunk | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:16
Herbert Jones blocks it to himself and lays it in | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:11
Jonas Valanciunas hustles for the rebound and the 2 points | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:14
Larry Nance Jr. throws it down | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:12
Willy Hernangomez lays it in off the Jose Alvarado assist | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:20
CJ McCollum drains the 3 | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:14
Herbert Jones drains a 3 off the Devonte' Graham assist | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
| 00:09
Larry Nance Jr. on Jaxson Hayes "He's a freak" | Pelicans Shootaround 4-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks with the media following shootaround on April 7, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 04:11
Jonas Valanciunas "Every game matters" | Pelicans Shootaround 4-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following shootaround on April 7, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 03:08
Pelicans congratulate Swin Cash on Hall of Fame induction
New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson, head coach Willie Green, and Pelicans players congratulate Swin Cash on her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
| 01:55
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 9
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham reunites with his superfan as Kira Lewis Jr. returns to the sideline on episode 9 of The Squad. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 09:57
Willie Green on celebrating win, Jaxson Hayes' growth | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 06:52
Devonte' Graham on postseason clinch, trusting process | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 04:31
Willy Hernangomez on enjoying the win, belief in the team | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 04:56
Jaxson Hayes on clinching play-in spot, team's foundation | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 02:37
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 123, Kings 109
The Pelicans defeated the Kings, 123-109. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Brandon Ingram added 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assis
| 00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram adds 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied a near triple-double with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 01:52
Highlights: CJ McCollum tallies 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tallied 23 points in the team's road win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 02:02
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the team's road win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 02:01
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team win and his performance following their victory over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
| 01:24
Devonte' Graham reverse off the glass | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives and lays it up high off the glass for the reverse score.
| 00:21
Jaxson Hayes euro-step and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes strides the length of the court and scores on the euro-step.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones back-to-back 3s | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones knock down back-to-back triples.
| 00:29
