Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 5, 2022
Bally Sports New Orleans Studio Host Erin Hartigan joins Daniel Sallerson to tomorrow's game between the Pelicans and the Warriors.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
All Videos
Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 06:32
Devonte' Graham on clutch 3's, improving offensive efficiency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 04:18
Willie Green on late game execution, fight vs. NBA top teams | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 05:08
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 25 points, 16 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas turned in a 25-point, 16-rebound performance in the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:45
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 28 points vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham scored 28 points in the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 01:59
Devonte' Graham second-chance triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham sinks the deep triple on the second chance opportunity.
| 00:25
Brandon Ingram scores on finger roll | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives and scores with the finger roll over the Suns' defense.
| 00:17
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans goes on an 11-0 run against Phoenix Suns between the third and fourth quarters.
| 00:00
Herbert Jones spins for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins to the rim for the slam.
| 00:16
Devonte' Graham lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones steals the ball and feeds Devonte' Graham for the score and-1.
| 00:20
Devonte' Graham splits defenders for impressive up-and-under layup
Graham hangs in the air to finish the difficult layup
| 00:00
Devonte' Graham connects from the elbow | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham spots up and knocks down the mid-range jumper.
| 00:17
Josh Hart fastbreak jam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart takes it the distance for the fastbreak slam.
| 00:10
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the inbound pass and goes up for the score and-1.
| 00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker dishes to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker dishes around the defense to Jaxson Hayes for the score and-1.
| 00:16
Herbert Jones blocks Devin Booker | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones continues his rejection streak with a block against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram cuts for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram cuts down the lane for the two-handed slam.
| 00:09
Jonas Valanciunas makes the rim shake | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas makes the rim shake with the big slam.
| 00:09
Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame Interview 1-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks with the media postgame following the Pelicans' loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, January 3, 2022.
| 05:00
Head Coach Willie Green | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame Interview 1-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media postgame following the Pelicans' loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, January 3, 2022.
| 06:40
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Utah Jazz from Monday, January 3, 2022.
| 03:01
Highlights: Pelicans forward Herb Jones vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 01:54
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (25 pts) vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 01:55
Highlights: Pelicans guard Josh Hart (15 pts) vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 01:58
Josh Hart euro-steps through traffic | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the euro-step and hanging finish vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes ends the quarter with a towering block | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes ends the quarter with a towering block that had to be challenged to overturn the goaltending call vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:26
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Utah Jazz 3rd quarter highlights (1/3/2022).
| 01:55
Jonas Valanciunas with 11 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a strong 3rd quarter vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:54
Jaxson Hayes high-points the putback slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes high-points the putback dunk vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:22
Jonas Valanciunas second chance slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the strong rebound and dunk vs. the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:10
NEXT UP: