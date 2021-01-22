Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 22, 2021
Fox Sports New Orleans host Erin Hartigan joins Daniel Sallerson on today's show to talk about the Pelicans road trip, the work that is in progress for the team, the upcoming game against the Timberwolves, and more.
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 01:58
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 06:28
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 03:31
Zion Williamson puts up 27 points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 27 points vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Steven Adams for the dunk | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with great vision passes to Steven Adams for the dunk at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:24
Zion amazing body control on the up and under | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives the paint and makes a beautiful hanging bucket at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:22
Lonzo starts the 2nd half with five quick points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball started the second half off fast with 5 early points at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:28
Pelicans 1st half highlights at the Utah Jazz 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 03:34
Zion cleans the boards and converts | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the rebound over Gobert and scores on the nice hook shot and-1 at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:32
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points in the 1st quarter vs. Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram with 16 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Utah Jazz, 01/21/2021
| 00:01
Zion Williamson soars to complete the alley-oop | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson high-points the pass from JJ Redick for the alley-oop bucket at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram with 3 triples in a row | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram catching heat from downtown at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:39
Brandon Ingram slams it home | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong dunk off the cut at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Steven Adams 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams talks about the Pelicans defensive game plan against the Jazz following the team's shootaround on January 21, 2021.
| 05:36
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
| 03:02
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
| 08:22
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 17 points in the 118-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 19.
| 01:54
Zion Williamson totals 32 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 32 points in the 118-102 loss at Utah on Jan. 19.
| 02:00
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 188-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan 19.
| 01:58
Josh Hart steal & score | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates the turnover and finishes on the defensive end.
| 00:16
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flushes home the put-back slam.
| 00:08
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the three-pointer from the top of the circle.
| 00:19
Steven Adams assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams delivers a full-court dime to Zion Williamson for the score.
| 00:08
Lonzo Ball dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Lonzo Ball in transition for the dunk.
| 00:12
JJ Redick triple plus the foul | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the three-pointer through contact for the four-point play opportunity.
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram monster block | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram denies the Derrick Favors dunk attempt.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson two-handed dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball creates the turnover and passes ahead to Zion Williamson for the slam.
| 00:12
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe steps up and knocks down the three-pointer.
| 00:15
