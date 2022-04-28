Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 28, 2022

Posted: Apr 28, 2022

Bally Sports New Orleans Studio Host Erin Hartigan joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview game 6 between the Pelicans and the Suns.



Audio Link

HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and TNT.

HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and TNT.
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:57
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA PLayoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA PLayoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  02:59
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  03:41
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  04:28
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  03:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 27, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 27, 2022  |  02:03
Jose Alvarado forces turnover vs. Chris Paul | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jose Alvarado forces turnover vs. Chris Paul | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado forces an eight-court backcourt turnover against Chris Paul in the fourth quarter.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:21
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the post for the score and-1.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans centers Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes connect for the alley-oop dunk.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:07
Jonas Valanciunas dives for the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highligths | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas dives for the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highligths | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dives to the rim for the slam.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up for the fadeaway jumper at the top of the key.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:17
Back to back triples from Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Highlights Game 5
Back to back triples from Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Highlights Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum drill back-to-back triples against the Suns.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:20
CJ McCollum splits pair of defenders to hit crafty layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
CJ McCollum splits pair of defenders to hit crafty layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum splits the defenders down the lane
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram catch and go | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram catch and go | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram catches the pass and drives to the rim for the score.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:14
Jonas Valanciunas putback | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas putback | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas fights for the putback bucket in the first quarter.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:17
Pelicans fly to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns
Pelicans fly to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns

Go behind the scenes as the New Orleans Pelicans catch their flight to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:55
Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson on the team's hard work & success
Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson on the team's hard work & success

New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson talks with Bally Sports New Orleans' Jen Hale about the success of the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021-22 NBA season and playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:37
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx shares his fandom with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and head coach Willie Green following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:51
Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:38
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:02
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  04:03
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  02:43
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:46
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  05:23
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  07:03
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:56

