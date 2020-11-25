Eric Nehm & Erik Horne on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 25, 2020

The Pelicans finalized a four-team trade with the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Pelicans have acquired Steven Adams (via Oklahoma City) and Eric Bledsoe (via Milwaukee), as well as two future first round draft picks from Milwaukee and the right two swap two additional first round picks with the Bucks. For more information on trade for Jrue Holiday, see here. On the show today to talk about this trade is Eric Nehm, Bucks writer for 'The Athletic' and Erik Horne, OKC writer for 'The Athletic.' Find out more about the new additions to squad in today's show.