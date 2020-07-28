Entergy scrimmage wrap: Pelicans 124, Bucks 103
Pelicans (3-0 in scrimmages), Bucks (2-1)
Even a poor start and some errant first-half shooting couldn’t stop New Orleans from capping a perfect run through scrimmages in Orlando. After trailing Milwaukee 11-0 to begin Monday’s matchup and missing a boatload of open three-pointers prior to intermission, the Pelicans turned the tables in the second half, led by a huge third period from JJ Redick.
The 14-year NBA veteran poured in 20 third-quarter points, including four straight three-pointers, to spark New Orleans to a 40-28 edge in the stanza. As a result, the Pelicans turned a three-point deficit into a nine-point advantage. Milwaukee did not mount a serious charge in the final minutes. Both teams relied fairly heavily on their normal rotations, at least for much of the first three quarters.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Sindarius Thornwell saved a ball back inbounds to Jaxson Hayes, who dropped in a quick right-handed dunk to give New Orleans a 114-99 lead with 3:55 remaining.
The Pelicans were down 30-21 through a period, but won the middle periods by a 69-51 margin.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Although it ultimately won’t count in the official statistics, Redick deposited 20 points in a quarter for the first time in his lengthy pro career, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Like his team, the Duke product had difficulty locating his shooting touch in the opening half, but heated up significantly as the evening progressed.
“It just feels like you can’t miss,” Redick described of the “zone” he was in during the third quarter. “(It is like) just please give me the ball on every possession, and I’m going to try to shoot. That’s what it feels like.”
Redick led six Pelicans who reached double-digit scoring. Next in line was Hayes with 17 points and Frank Jackson with 16.
BY THE NUMBERS
11: Pelicans turnovers, an excellent low number despite various lineup combinations.
8-0: Combined record for New Orleans in October preseason and July scrimmages during the 2019-20 campaign.
36: New Orleans points off 21 Milwaukee turnovers.
NEXT UP: