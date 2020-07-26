Entergy scrimmage wrap: Pelicans 119, Nuggets 104
Pelicans (2-0 in scrimmages), Nuggets (1-1)
When the games begin counting for real Thursday vs. Utah, it will be difficult to predict exactly how large the roles will be for some of New Orleans’ youngest players. During the team’s scrimmages, however, several early-career Pelicans have gotten a chance to show what they can do against NBA competition – and the results have been very positive.
For a second straight game, youngsters such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Frank Jackson contributed plenty of highlights and productivity, leading New Orleans to a scrimmage victory. That trio combined to score 50 points, as the Pelicans led nearly wire-to-wire for the second time in four days.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Zylan Cheatham’s and-one putback gave New Orleans a 107-90 lead with five-plus minutes remaining, as the Pelicans continued to keep the Nuggets at arm’s length. Denver trailed by 10 through three periods but never seriously threatened in the final stanza.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Alexander-Walker, who was one of the best players at NBA Summer League a year ago, turned in another big-scoring performance in July, this time notching 21 points, including 19 after the first quarter. The guard from Virginia Tech scored double digits in both halves, highlighted by a handful of driving layups. He also posted five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
“Using our speed against them really helped,” Alexander-Walker said of facing Denver’s supersized lineup. “But also the way we play. We play naturally fast, try to get out and run. We knew going against an all-big lineup played to our strengths.”
BY THE NUMBERS
36: Pelicans assists, out of 42 baskets.
10/20: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half.
29: Points by New Orleans starters.
90: Points by New Orleans reserves.
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry praises the team's young core against the Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the performance of the young players and the team's defense and ball movement against the Nuggets.
Orlando Scrimmage Game #2: Pelicans vs. Nuggets 7/25/20
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry praises the team's young core against the Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the performance of the young players and the team's defense and ball movement against the Nuggets.
| 05:48
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker discusses the team's offensive strategy vs. Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance and the team's game plan against the Nuggets in the team's scrimmage win.
| 04:17
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes talks about his confidence on the court
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about gaining confidence in his game and the importance of earning minutes for the young group following the team's scrimmage win over the Nuggets.
| 02:28
Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans soared to a 119-104 scrimmage victory over the Denver Nuggets in Orlando.
| 00:01
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Jaxson Hayes jam
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down the one-handed jam against the Nuggets during scrimmage play in Orlando.
| 00:18
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Frank Jackson Alley-Oop Slam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson runs the floor and gets up for the two-handed alley-oop slam against the Nuggets during scrimmage play in Orlando.
| 00:24
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Kenrich Williams feeds Jaxson Hayes for slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams slices through the Nuggets defense and finds Jaxson Hayes for the two-handed flush.
| 00:14
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Nicolo Melli hits the triple
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball to forward Nicolo Melli who drains the three-pointer against the Nuggets during scrimmage play in Orlando.
| 00:08
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Jrue Holiday drive and score
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday drives down the lane and finishes at the rim against the Nuggets during scrimmage play in Orlando.
| 00:12
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Jrue Holiday no-look pass to Lonzo Ball
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday hits Lonzo Ball with the no-look pass in the corner for the three-pointer.
| 00:08
NEXT UP: