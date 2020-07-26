Entergy scrimmage wrap: Pelicans 119, Nuggets 104

When the games begin counting for real Thursday vs. Utah, it will be difficult to predict exactly how large the roles will be for some of New Orleans’ youngest players. During the team’s scrimmages, however, several early-career Pelicans have gotten a chance to show what they can do against NBA competition – and the results have been very positive.

For a second straight game, youngsters such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Frank Jackson contributed plenty of highlights and productivity, leading New Orleans to a scrimmage victory. That trio combined to score 50 points, as the Pelicans led nearly wire-to-wire for the second time in four days.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Zylan Cheatham’s and-one putback gave New Orleans a 107-90 lead with five-plus minutes remaining, as the Pelicans continued to keep the Nuggets at arm’s length. Denver trailed by 10 through three periods but never seriously threatened in the final stanza.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Alexander-Walker, who was one of the best players at NBA Summer League a year ago, turned in another big-scoring performance in July, this time notching 21 points, including 19 after the first quarter. The guard from Virginia Tech scored double digits in both halves, highlighted by a handful of driving layups. He also posted five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

“Using our speed against them really helped,” Alexander-Walker said of facing Denver’s supersized lineup. “But also the way we play. We play naturally fast, try to get out and run. We knew going against an all-big lineup played to our strengths.”

BY THE NUMBERS

36: Pelicans assists, out of 42 baskets.

10/20: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half.

29: Points by New Orleans starters.

90: Points by New Orleans reserves.