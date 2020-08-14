Entergy postgame wrap: Magic 133, Pelicans 127

The final regular season game of 2019-20 for New Orleans was a microcosm of what hampered the Pelicans in losses throughout the campaign. Despite a strong performance offensively Thursday, New Orleans couldn’t overcome early turnovers and the opposition scoring too easily. For the third time in eight games on the NBA campus, the Pelicans allowed 77-plus points in the opening half, creating a hole that was too large to make a second-half comeback feasible.

On the plus side, New Orleans saw several young players generate quality performances, with two guards topping their career high in scoring.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Orlando’s Wes Iwundu drained a three-pointer with two-plus minutes remaining, giving the Magic a 10-point lead, after the Pelicans made a push in the fourth quarter. Orlando used a 43-30 edge in the second period to build a 16-point halftime lead.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Frank Jackson wrapped up a nice stretch of games in the bubble, showing improved confidence and poise along the way. Jackson’s career high in scoring featured him pouring in 31 points, including 21 in the second half. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also had his best NBA game points-wise, dropping in a late layup to notch 29.

Josh Hart finished his first season with New Orleans in strong fashion, registering a double-double by supplying 23 points and 14 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

13/18: Orlando three-point shooting in the first half. Combined with only three turnovers prior to intermission, the Magic were dominant and efficient offensively.