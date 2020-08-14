Entergy postgame wrap: Magic 133, Pelicans 127
Magic (33-40, 8th in East), Pelicans (30-42, 13th in West)
The final regular season game of 2019-20 for New Orleans was a microcosm of what hampered the Pelicans in losses throughout the campaign. Despite a strong performance offensively Thursday, New Orleans couldn’t overcome early turnovers and the opposition scoring too easily. For the third time in eight games on the NBA campus, the Pelicans allowed 77-plus points in the opening half, creating a hole that was too large to make a second-half comeback feasible.
On the plus side, New Orleans saw several young players generate quality performances, with two guards topping their career high in scoring.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Orlando’s Wes Iwundu drained a three-pointer with two-plus minutes remaining, giving the Magic a 10-point lead, after the Pelicans made a push in the fourth quarter. Orlando used a 43-30 edge in the second period to build a 16-point halftime lead.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Frank Jackson wrapped up a nice stretch of games in the bubble, showing improved confidence and poise along the way. Jackson’s career high in scoring featured him pouring in 31 points, including 21 in the second half. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also had his best NBA game points-wise, dropping in a late layup to notch 29.
Josh Hart finished his first season with New Orleans in strong fashion, registering a double-double by supplying 23 points and 14 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
13/18: Orlando three-point shooting in the first half. Combined with only three turnovers prior to intermission, the Magic were dominant and efficient offensively.
Frank Jackson game-high 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Frank Jackson after his 31 point performance vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
NBA Restart Game #8: Pelicans vs. Magic 8/13/20
Frank Jackson game-high 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Frank Jackson after his 31 point performance vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker after his 29 point performance vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 01:59
Stingy defense late in the 4th | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the steal and finds Zylan Cheatham for the dunk, with Josh Hart getting the block on the next play vs Orlando (8/13/20).
| 00:20
Zylan Cheatham steal and slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham with the steal and slam vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:19
Nickeil drives for the tough and-1 | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the tough finish vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:23
Frank Jackson and-1 floater | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson with the and-1 floater in the paint vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:17
Frank Jackson dime to Jaxson for the slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishing with the salm vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:15
Frank Jackson back-to-back buckets to start the 2nd half | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson starting the 2nd half hot vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:23
Jaxson Hayes defending the paint | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the nice block vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Magic 1st quarter Highlights (8/13/20)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic first quarter highlights (8/13/20).
| 01:45
Jahlil Okafor big time dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor slamming it home vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:32
NAW to Jaxson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishing the nice alley-oop from Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
| 00:15
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Magic | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Magic face off at 8:00 PM CT on Thursday, August 13 for their 2019-2020 season finale. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
| 00:31
NEXT UP: