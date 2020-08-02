Entergy postgame wrap: Clippers 126, Pelicans 103
Clippers (45-21, 2nd in West), Pelicans (28-38, 12th in West)
Alvin Gentry tried changing lineups. Brandon Ingram tried changing out his headband, going without the familiar accessory. Unfortunately for New Orleans, no matter what it attempted Saturday, the result was the same: Dominance by the Clippers. In the second seeding game for both teams, LA was red-hot from the opening tip from three-point range and remained that way for much of the Western Conference matchup. En route to a one-sided triumph, the Clippers went up 32 points at intermission, the largest halftime deficit for the Pelicans in team history.
New Orleans dropped to 0-2 in seeding games, giving it virtually zero wiggle room over the six remaining contests at Disney. The Pelicans face the equivalent of a must-win Monday vs. Memphis, which is four games ahead of New Orleans, entering the Grizzlies’ Sunday matchup against San Antonio.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Clippers center Ivica Zubac grabbed an offensive board and was fouled, dropping in two free throws to give LA a 30-point lead midway through the third quarter. The Clippers eventually built a lead of 42 points before the end of that period.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Derrick Favors was a rare bright spot for New Orleans in the first half, tipping in a couple rebounds and sinking a mid-range jumper as part of his 10 points. The 10-year NBA veteran center finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, including grabbing three offensive boards. Favors was 5/7 from the field, the only Pelicans starter who made at least half of his shots. The rest of the group combined to go just 12/31.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Frank Jackson both provided offense in the fourth quarter, helping the Pelicans slice a 42-point deficit roughly in half.
BY THE NUMBERS
14: Minutes for Zion Williamson, who logged 15 on Thursday vs. Utah.
25/47: Clippers three-point shooting, a category that broke open the game in the early minutes. LA started 13/20 beyond the arc.
18: Pelicans turnovers, including 13 by the starting five, even though none of the first-stringers logged more than 24 minutes of action.
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday evaluates the team's loss to the Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday shares his thoughts on the team's loss to the LA Clippers.
NBA Restart Game #2: Pelicans at Clippers 8/1/20
| 02:49
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram talks about bouncing back after Clippers' loss
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about channeling the team's frustration following Saturday's loss and carrying a sense of urgency into the next game.
| 04:11
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks about the team's decision making in the loss
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry discusses the team's turnovers contributing to the loss as well as the performance from the second unit against the Clippers.
| 05:54
Pelicans Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallies 15 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker poured in 15 points during the 4th quarter in the team's loss to the Clippers.
| 00:00
Pelicans Highlights: Josh Hart goes coast to coast
Following the block by Derrick Favors, New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart collects the rebounds and motors all the way to the rim.
| 00:22
Pelicans-Clippers Highlights: Zion Williamson slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams it home on the look-ahead pass from Frank Jackson.
| 00:11
Pelicans-Clippers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes alley-oop dunk
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes up for the two-handed alley-oop flush against the LA Clippers.
| 00:08
Pelicans-Clippers Highlights: Derrick Favors feeds Lonzo Ball
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors dishes it off to Lonzo Ball for the triple against the LA Clippers.
| 00:14
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Clippers | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Clippers face off at 5:00 PM CT on Saturday, August 1 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
| 00:32
