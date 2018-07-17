Elfrid Payton: Playing for hometown NBA team will be ‘amazing experience’

When you’re along a parade route this winter during Mardi Gras, don’t be surprised if you spot a certain New Orleans Pelicans point guard, who used to attend the celebration every year as a local youngster. Just don’t expect to see him too often at one of the city’s world-famous restaurants, an unfortunate but necessary precaution for any highly-conditioned athlete.

“Initially when I first signed, I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be great, because you can’t find the food we have here anywhere else,” July 2 free-agent pickup and Gretna native Elfrid Payton said, smiling. “But then I kind of snapped back into (reality) and realized I’m doing this new little diet right now. So there’s a lot of food I’m not going to be able to enjoy. But I’m excited to have it at my disposal if I have a little cheat day.”

Due to his occupation, the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder may not be able to completely immerse himself in the Crescent City’s renowned cuisine, but the University of Louisiana product is nonetheless thrilled to be back home full-time, for the first time since he was a senior at John Ehret High in Marrero. He’ll play 41 regular season games in 2018-19 in the Smoothie King Center, located just five miles from his hometown across the Mississippi River.

“I think it will be an amazing experience,” the four-year NBA veteran said during his basketball camp at the Alario Center on Sunday. “To grow up here and see the Hornets come in – we didn’t have a team initially when I was born – but to be able to put on that jersey with ‘New Orleans’ on it and actually be from the city, it’s going to mean a lot to me, my family and friends.”

The youngest of six children, but the only boy in the group, Payton’s parents and siblings are eager to be able to watch him play on a regular basis, after he spent three-plus seasons in Orlando and the latter two months of last season with Phoenix.

“Everybody is happy to have me home, especially my sisters, because I haven’t been able to see them a lot,” he said. “I haven’t seen anybody a lot, with everything that is involved with (basketball) season (and its hectic schedule). Them being able to see me that much, they’re excited.”

Payton has been a visiting NBA player four times in New Orleans, purchasing a suite for immediate family at each game. He’s also essentially had his own rooting section in the stands, with Orlando jerseys and shirts dotting the crowd in the sections behind the Magic bench. Some of those supporters have already committed to full-time backing of the Pelicans, now that the local standout will be a member of the home team.

“A couple of my very close friends from Day 1 have already purchased season tickets,” Payton said. “We grew up together. They’re the people that could ask me for tickets, but they already took the initiative to buy them.

“It’s a blessing to have so much support and people coming out to watch you play. It means a lot to me. I think it’s going to be even better, since I’m here. It’s a long season with a lot of ups and downs, so to have that support system, it’s going to be wonderful.”

As enthusiastic as the 24-year-old is about living in the Big Easy again, he’s stressed that his primary reason for signing with the Pelicans came from the belief that the team is an ideal match for him on the court. Through former Orlando teammate Kyle O’Quinn, Payton developed a friendship with E’Twaun Moore, and Payton looks forward to gelling with his new squad. New Orleans finished ninth in the NBA in offensive efficiency in ’17-18, at 107.5 points per 100 possessions.

“I felt like this was a great fit for me,” Payton said. “The pieces around me are great with the strengths I have, getting the ball to scorers. I’m excited about that.”

Payton also looks forward to participating in more community events locally, such as his Sunday basketball camp and an annual kickball charity event. He was given the key to the city of Gretna on Saturday, partly an acknowledgment of the positive impact he’s made on his hometown.

“I love to give back to the community, and being here is going to help me be able to do that even more,” said Payton, who has two grandparents who were educators. “Obviously I’m here to play basketball, and the job comes first with traveling and making sure I’m getting my proper rest, but I for sure think I’m going to be able to get my hands on a lot more things around the city.”

Although the Pelicans’ schedule often puts them on the road for a portion of the city’s most well-known celebration – which culminates on Fat Tuesday, March 5 – Payton smiled when he thought about the possibility of participating again. He remembers attending parades every year as a child, watching his father and uncle ride in Zulu.

“Mardi Gras is my favorite holiday,” he said. “My rookie year in the NBA was the last time I was able to be there, because it just so happened to fall during the All-Star break. But every year growing up, I was there. We would always go to the Westbank parade, NOMTOC, and get out there early, had our car parked and were grilling. I’m excited to experience Mardi Gras again and have a good time.”