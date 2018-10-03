Elfrid Payton growing increasingly comfortable with Pelicans offense, new teammates

Elfrid Payton dribbled near the left sideline Monday in semi-transition and made eye contact with Anthony Davis, who immediately spun around Atlanta defender Vince Carter, caught a high lob pass from Payton, then threw down a reverse dunk. It’s a play Davis has completed hundreds of times in his NBA career, but as New Orleans’ new starting point guard, it brought a smile to Payton’s face. The 24-year-old free-agent addition was pleased to execute an alley-oop play that required nothing more than instincts and the familiarity that’s building between he and teammates.

“We were able to get the spin-out for the first time, so that was good,” Payton said after Monday’s preseason game in Atlanta. “We missed one, but (we will be) looking for that, because it’s going to be there all season.”

Surrounded by the NBA’s No. 2 point producer last season in Davis, as well as double-digit scoring threats Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic, E’Twaun Moore and Julius Randle, the top line of Payton’s job description in 2018-19 will be to develop chemistry with teammates, making sure they get the ball in the right spots. After a four-assist, three-turnover preseason opener Sunday at Chicago, Payton looked noticeably more comfortable Monday in Atlanta, dishing out seven assists and going turnover-free in 24 minutes.

“It was great progress from (Sunday),” Payton said. “I still feel like we’ve got a little ways to go. I was so used to calling things and trying to organize stuff, but these guys already have it figured out (having played in New Orleans in previous seasons). I think that made things go a little bit smoother (Monday), not having to think about where to be.”

As much as Payton will benefit from getting a better feel for the rest of the roster, the reverse is also true, with the Pelicans learning things like the proper timing of cuts to receive passes from the Crescent City native.

“Coach (Alvin Gentry) told (players) at halftime, ‘Finish your cuts, because that late pass is going to be there,’ ” Payton said Monday. “I am looking for them all the time, especially when I get deep in the paint, because (defenders) kind of turn their backs (on the player they’re guarding). I think guys are starting to figure it out, and I’m starting to see where they like the ball and where they don’t like the ball. It’s coming.”

“He makes it easier on everybody,” Holiday said of his new starting backcourt partner. “He gets into the paint easily. He’ll throw the late pass, the backdoor pass. He gets to the basket and locks up defensively. I think he fits the mold of what we want, the style of play we like. It’s been a pretty easy transition.”

Although New Orleans is 0-2 in preseason, the Pelicans only used Davis and Holiday in the first half of each game. The Pelicans led 64-62 at intermission in Chicago, then were up 57-51 at the break in Atlanta.

“I think we’re doing alright,” Holiday said of the first unit’s performance. “There are some things we have to work on – pace, a little execution defensively and offensively. I think you see spurts of us doing really well and that’s definitely positive.”

Another plus has been Payton’s defense early in preseason, something Holiday was expecting from the beginning.

“Exactly what I thought,” Holiday said of his initial impressions of Payton through two exhibition games. “Pretty simple what he’s going to do: He’s going to be a dog, he’s going to get into you, he’s going to make it tough for you to score.”

“I like his defense,” Gentry said of Payton. “He’s really trying hard defensively. When he came into this league, he was a good defender. I think he’s picking up that part of his game, which is going to be really important.”

Prior to sustaining a hard third-quarter fall Monday to the floor while being fouled, Randle – the team’s other big-minutes new addition – has also shown encouraging signs (his injury was deemed to not be of any major concern). Randle registered 15 points, five rebounds and five assists at Chicago, then had 11 points and seven boards in Atlanta, exiting that game for the locker room after logging 20 minutes. Davis and Holiday have also played well, helping stake New Orleans to early leads.

“Our chemistry is continuing to grow,” Payton said of the starters. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. Defensively we had some great moments. I feel like the mesh is going great.”