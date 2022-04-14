Eighth and final West playoff berth at stake in Pelicans-Clippers play-in matchup

It may take a few years before everyone gains a thorough and instinctive understanding of the NBA’s multi-tiered, play-in tournament format, but the scenario for Friday’s game (9 p.m. Central) between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers is exceptionally simple: The winner advances to the Western Conference playoffs; the loser’s season is over.

At stake in Crypto.com Arena will be the Clippers’ active streak of making the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, while the Pelicans will try to end their run of missing the playoffs for three straight years. Both teams played the entire 2021-22 campaign without an All-Star forward, with Kawhi Leonard joining Zion Williamson as sidelined standouts. Despite not having a major piece of their present and future on the court, the Clippers and Pelicans persevered and played some of their best basketball this spring: LA capped the regular season by winning six of seven games, climbing over .500 at 42-40. New Orleans successfully completed a multi-month climb from a 3-16 start by going 33-30 the rest of the way, including an 8-3 March/April stretch that clinched a postseason trip.

The two squads are led by former NBA guards whose playing careers overlapped for a half-decade. Clippers sideline leader Ty Lue played in the league from 1998-2009, while Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green spent a dozen years as a pro from 2003-15. The two men are among the most respected people and coaches in the NBA, receiving praise throughout 2021-22 for the way their teams continually battled and achieved success, despite being shorthanded.

“They have a great coach, they’ve got veterans, they’ve got star power,” Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said of the Clippers in an ESPN postgame interview after a 113-103 win over San Antonio on Wednesday. “And they execute. We’ve got to be ready to play, we’ve got to refocus, enjoy this victory tonight and understand that (the Clippers are) a different type of challenge that we’ve got to physically and mentally be ready for.”

As McCollum noted, the Pelicans didn’t have long to celebrate before launching preparations for a win-or-go-home game against the Clippers. A position-by-position overview of each team heading into Friday’s showdown, featuring players who appeared in play-in games this week (the Clippers lost Tuesday at Minnesota by a 109-104 count):

Starters

POINT GUARD

CJ McCollum’s postseason debut for New Orleans was highlighted by 32 points on 12/23 shooting vs. San Antonio, but that shouldn’t have come as a surprise, because the talented scorer and playmaker made a habit of delivering big playoff games during his eight straight trips with Portland. Speaking of players who’ve come through in the spring, the Clippers’ Reggie Jackson earned the nickname “Mr. June” – a tongue-in-cheek tribute to legendary baseball slugger Reggie Jackson’s moniker of “Mr. October” – for his breakout during the 2021 postseason. The Boston College product helped the Clippers advance to the West finals for the first time in franchise history, averaging 17.8 points and shooting 41 percent on threes in the playoffs.

SHOOTING GUARD

This is a fun one. Paul George is one of the league’s premier players, a seven-time All-Star and elite scorer who can put up points in a hurry (34 points at Minnesota on Tuesday, 6/12 three-point shooting). George has needed to carry LA’s attack this season without Leonard, but George only played in 31 games himself due to injury (Clippers went 18-13). Across from George is New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones, who spent significant time defending LA’s top weapon during the regular season. Jones is coming off a 12-point, five-rebound, two-steal, two-block performance vs. San Antonio, as usual making an impact that couldn’t be accurately measured in stats.

SMALL FORWARD

Brandon Ingram’s first taste of the NBA postseason was a very successful one Wednesday, as the sixth-year pro dropped in 27 points on 11/19 shooting against the Spurs, capped by critical fourth-quarter hoops that put the game out of reach. Ingram faces a significant challenge against the Clippers, who boast a pair of big wing defenders in George and 14-year veteran Nicolas Batum. A double-digit scorer early in his pro career with Portland – and a two-year Trail Blazers teammate of McCollum – Batum is now a glue guy and versatile role player capable of providing his team with whatever it needs on any given night.

POWER FORWARD

It’s a matchup of players at different stages of their pro careers, with 32-year-old Marcus Morris facing Jaxson Hayes, 21. Morris has carved out a big role with the Clippers, as their fourth-leading scorer (15.4 ppg) and among the club’s top three-point threats (1.9 makes per game). Meanwhile, Hayes went from out of the rotation to an every-game starter for New Orleans in the second half of the season. The third-year dynamic athlete had a quiet play-in debut vs. San Antonio partly due to foul trouble, but authored a 23-point, 12-rebound game at Sacramento last week that helped the Pelicans clinch a play-in berth.

CENTER

Jonas Valanciunas was downright beastly Wednesday against San Antonio, planting himself in the paint in the second half to gain optimal position for layups and short hook shots. Performing in the play-in round for a third straight year, Valanciunas continued to thrive in the new component of the NBA postseason, going for 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Clippers pivot Ivica Zubac is similar to Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl in that Zubac doesn’t shoot often from outside the paint, doing most of his damage at the rim and on the glass (8.5 rpg leads LA).

Bench

NEW ORLEANS

Guards

Jose Alvarado had the Smoothie King Center crowd chanting and singing his name when he scored 12 points, including three three-pointers, to pace NOLA’s bench Wednesday vs. San Antonio. … Devonte’ Graham logged seven minutes against the Spurs but was a major X-factor during the regular season, making 63 starts and 76 appearances.

Wings

The aggressive Naji Marshall had a six-point, five-rebound night Wednesday in 12 minutes of action, providing his usual intensity and pugnacious defense vs. the Spurs. … Rookie Trey Murphy III, who entered the postseason red-hot from three-point range, logged 22 minutes and shot 1/4 from the field.

Bigs

Larry Nance Jr. went scoreless Wednesday vs. San Antonio, but that did not tell the whole story, as the veteran was a defensive factor (one block) and grabbed eight rebounds (two on offense) in only 14 minutes of action.

LA CLIPPERS

Guards

Norman Powell was an excellent, mostly under-the-radar in-season trade acquisition from Portland. Powell only played in five regular season games for the Clippers due to injury, but provided 16 points Tuesday at Minnesota in just 27 minutes. He was 3/4 on threes. … Like a certain Pelicans reserve point guard, Terance Mann is a Brooklyn native who sparks his team off the bench. Mann experienced an epic 2021 postseason, including racking up 39 points to eliminate Utah in a Game 6 second-round victory.

Wings

Like Powell, Robert Covington came to the Clippers via a trade from Portland. The switchy defender and three-point marksman notched nine points and five rebounds in 18 minutes Tuesday at Minnesota. … Amir Coffey is often deployed by LA as a defensive specialist, as was the case against the Timberwolves, when he subbed in for six seconds of third-quarter playing time.

Bigs

Seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein has played for four different NBA teams in his three seasons, but may have found a home in Southern California. The University of Oregon product played sparingly Tuesday at Minnesota but contributed a 12-point, nine-rebound game vs. New Orleans on April 3.