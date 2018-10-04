Easy button: Julius Randle enjoying quick acclimation to Pelicans system

His experience with a new NBA team consists of voluntary workouts, a week of training camp and two preseason games, but if you didn’t know better, you may watch Julius Randle these days and think he’s already a longtime member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The muscular 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward used the word “easy” countless times Wednesday as he described his transition to the team’s high-octane offense, which is playing at the don’t-blink pace of 117.98 possessions per 48 minutes.

“It’s easy. Everything comes very easy, the flow and the pace of how we play,” Randle said. “It makes the game really easy, plus playing with guys like (Anthony Davis) and Jrue (Holiday). Games have been coming really easy. Obviously it’s still an adjustment, how we’re going to do things, but it’s been fun.”

If there was any concern that changing NBA addresses or playing with a better team might curtail or confine some of Randle’s game, preseason visits to Chicago and Atlanta seemed to dispel that. The fifth-year pro had the freedom to display his wide-ranging skills, whether it was leading fast breaks, adeptly dishing to teammates such as Holiday for layups, or powering through defenders in the paint. The southpaw even went 1/3 from three-point range (he attempted only 45 treys in 82 Lakers games last season).

“I didn’t expect it to come that fast, feel-wise,” Randle said of adjusting to the Pelicans. “Obviously, we’re still learning each other and how to play with other guys, but as far as the efficiency and how easy things are coming, I didn’t expect it… I didn’t feel like it was anything uncomfortable.”

With no Pelican playing extended minutes during the Sunday/Monday back-to-back, Randle played a total of just 44 vs. the Bulls and Hawks, but put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. He went to the foul line 11 times, a number that would’ve been 13 had he not been forced to leave Monday’s game due to a tailbone bruise. Randle fell hard to the floor in Atlanta after jumping to shoot a layup; he’s unsure if he will play Friday in New York, but said the injury is “going to be fine.”

“He’s done a good job of getting to the foul line, which is going to get us into the (team) bonus early (in quarters),” Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton said of Randle. “He’s a willing passer who has made a lot of great passes, not just in the games, but throughout camp. I’m looking forward to seeing that this season.”

“He brings a physicality to the game that helps us,” New Orleans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “He’s a terrific passer, a willing passer. That in itself will help us, because we like for our big guys to be facilitators, also. There is a toughness about him that I think really helps. He’s a guy that really likes playing and I think he really likes the system he’s playing in. I think he’s going to have a real productive year.”

New Orleans led the NBA in pace in ’17-18 with a rate of 102.72 possessions per 48 minutes, but has managed to up that significantly in preseason, leaving the early impression that the Pelicans are doubling down on a style of play that benefited them greatly this spring. With 18 turnovers in both games so far, execution has been an issue – that’s the case for many NBA teams at this early stage – but Randle believes the Pelicans will make progress as they gain on-court familiarity.

“It didn’t feel like it was chaos,” Randle said, when asked how comfortable the team is playing at such an accelerated pace. “We’re learning how to play with each other, so that will continue to be better. Playing fast makes it a lot easier.”