Duane Rankin on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 29, 2020
Studio host Daniel Sallerson and Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer sit down for a chat with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic to preview Tuesday night’s game between the Pelicans and Suns.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram previews the Pelicans-Suns matchup | Pelicans Shootaround
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shootaround media availability prior to the Pelicans-Suns matchup on December 29, 2020.
JJ Redick on Chris Paul, prep for Pelicans-Suns game | Pelicans Shootaround
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick shootaround media availability prior to the Pelicans-Suns matchup on December 29, 2020.
| 02:57
Eric Bledsoe recaps the Pelicans’ defensive effort against San Antonio | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/28/2020.
| 04:11
Jaxson Hayes on Brandon Ingram, improving on the defensive end | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/28/2020.
| 03:15
Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans win against San Antonio | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/28/2020.
| 06:21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Josh Hart (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 06:28
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 08:48
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Lonzo Ball (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 01:49
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 06:02
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 04:50
Brandon Ingram sideline interview after the Pelicans win vs. Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sideline interview following the Pelicans win over the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 02:57
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 28 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 28 points vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12/27/2020
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12/27/2020
| 00:01
Highlights: Josh Hart with 12 points & 10 rebounds vs. San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart posts 12 points & 11 rebounds vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12/27/2020
| 00:00
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Eric Bledsoe closes the game with a block (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the block on the last possession vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:31
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Brandon Ingram strong And-1 (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram converts the 3-point play after the strong drive vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Brandon Ingram back to back buckets (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with back to back buckets late in the game vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:39
Pelicans 3rd Quarter Highlights vs Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs 3rd quarter highlights (12/27/20).
| 01:58
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Lonzo Ball give & go with Brandon Ingram (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the nice finish off the give and go to Brandon Ingram vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:22
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Brandon Ingram off the Lonzo steal (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram runs the floor off the Lonzo Ball steal and finishes vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:18
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Lonzo long distance to Zion (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the cross-court dish to Zion Williamson vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:22
Pelicans 2nd Quarter Highlights vs Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs 2nd quarter highlights (12/27/20).
| 01:56
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Josh Hart coast to coast (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart goes coast to coast off the rebound vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:24
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Steven Adams steals and runs the court to find Hart (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams runs the floor off the steal and finds Josh Hart for the And-1 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:18
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Brandon Ingram finds Steven Adams (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with great vision finds Steven Adams down low for the dunk vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Lonzo Ball to Steven Adams (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds center Steven Adams with the sweet dish vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Eric Bledsoe high off the glass (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe with the sweet hanging bucket vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:09
Pelicans 1st Quarter Highlights vs Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs 1st quarter highlights (12/27/20).
| 01:22
Pelicans in-arena intro video featuring Mannie Fresh & Dee-1 - "For the Culture"
New Orleans Pelicans in-arena intro video. Song is “For The Culture”, a collaboration between Mannie Fresh and Dee-1. Mural by BMike, featuring two chiefs from the Mardi Gras Indian Council. Golden Eagles Chief Joseph Hills and Monogram Hunters chief Jeremy Stevenson.
| 00:48
New Orleans' Youth Empowerment Project receives grant from NBA Foundation
Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson informed New Orleans' Youth Empowerment Project that it will receive a grant from the NBA Foundation, one of $2 million in inaugural grants that will drive economic empowerment in Black communities through employment and career advancement.
| 02:15
