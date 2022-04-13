Doris Burke on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 13, 2022
ESPN NBA Analyst Doris Burke joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's play-in game between the Pelicans and the Spurs.
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
Larry Nance Jr. | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
| 04:23
HYPE: Pelicans vs. Spurs | 2021-22 NBA Play-In Tournament
Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Play-In Tournament at the Smoothie King Center at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
| 01:08
CJ McCollum on the team not putting too much pressure on themselves | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
| 04:08
Brandon Ingram: "Mentally I feel good. Physically I feel good." | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
| 05:30
Pelicans teammates sing Happy Birthday to Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado gets a special happy birthday from his Pelicans teammates.
| 00:59
Willie Green previews matchup against San Antonio | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
| 06:30
Herb Jones defensive highlights from 2021-22 NBA regular season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' defensive highlights from the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
| 08:41
Trey Murphy III on Play-In home crowd, bench growth | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 05:54
Willie Green on weekend takeaways, Play-In battle | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 05:31
Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 04:03
Highlights: Trey Murphy III adds 15 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III scored 15 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 01:25
Highlights: Naji Marshall leads team with 19 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall led the team with 19 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 02:03
Highlights: Gary Clark scores 17 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark scored 17 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
| 01:14
Jared Harper with the sneaky steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper sneaks in from behind for the steal.
| 00:16
Larry Nance Jr. connects for 3 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper feeds Larry Nance Jr. with a behind-the-back pass for three.
| 00:16
Trey Murphy III triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner triple.
| 00:08
Tony Snell banks it home | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell banks it high off the glass for the score.
| 00:09
Jose Alvarado baseline jumper | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado connects on the baseline jumper.
| 00:08
3-on-1 break leads to Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans race out on the 3-on-1 fast break and forward Trey Murphy III slams it home.
| 00:26
Naji Marshall drive and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall capitalizes on the strong drive for the bucket and-1.
| 00:15
Get hype for Pelicans at Warriors 4/10/22
Get Hype as the New Orleans Pelicans end the 2021-22 NBA season at home against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm on TNT.
| 00:54
Willie Green talks loss to Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
| 03:00
Jaxson Hayes on loss, Steven Adams poster | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
| 02:20
Jared Harper on efficient night in limited minutes | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
| 02:13
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, April 4, 2022.
| 03:05
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 01:37
Jared Harper with 12 points in the 4th quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 01:12
Highlights: Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez scores 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
Willy Hernangomez Posts 15 points & 10 rebounds vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 04/09/2022
| 00:01
Jared Harper high off the glass | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harped drains it high off the glass vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
| 00:23
