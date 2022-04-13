Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Doris Burke on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 13, 2022

Posted: Apr 13, 2022

ESPN NBA Analyst Doris Burke joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's play-in game between the Pelicans and the Spurs.



Audio Link

Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
Apr 13, 2022  |  02:52
Larry Nance Jr. | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Larry Nance Jr. | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
Apr 13, 2022  |  04:23
HYPE: Pelicans vs. Spurs | 2021-22 NBA Play-In Tournament
HYPE: Pelicans vs. Spurs | 2021-22 NBA Play-In Tournament

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Play-In Tournament at the Smoothie King Center at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Apr 13, 2022  |  01:08
CJ McCollum on the team not putting too much pressure on themselves | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22
CJ McCollum on the team not putting too much pressure on themselves | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022  |  04:08
Brandon Ingram:
Brandon Ingram: "Mentally I feel good. Physically I feel good." | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022  |  05:30
Pelicans teammates sing Happy Birthday to Jose Alvarado
Pelicans teammates sing Happy Birthday to Jose Alvarado

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado gets a special happy birthday from his Pelicans teammates.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:59
Willie Green previews matchup against San Antonio | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22
Willie Green previews matchup against San Antonio | Pelicans Practice 4-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022  |  06:30
Herb Jones defensive highlights from 2021-22 NBA regular season
Herb Jones defensive highlights from 2021-22 NBA regular season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' defensive highlights from the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
Apr 11, 2022  |  08:41
Trey Murphy III on Play-In home crowd, bench growth | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
Trey Murphy III on Play-In home crowd, bench growth | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  05:54
Willie Green on weekend takeaways, Play-In battle | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
Willie Green on weekend takeaways, Play-In battle | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  05:31
Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  04:03
Highlights: Trey Murphy III adds 15 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
Highlights: Trey Murphy III adds 15 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III scored 15 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  01:25
Highlights: Naji Marshall leads team with 19 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4-10-22
Highlights: Naji Marshall leads team with 19 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall led the team with 19 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  02:03
Highlights: Gary Clark scores 17 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
Highlights: Gary Clark scores 17 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark scored 17 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  01:14
Jared Harper with the sneaky steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Jared Harper with the sneaky steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper sneaks in from behind for the steal.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:16
Larry Nance Jr. connects for 3 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Larry Nance Jr. connects for 3 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper feeds Larry Nance Jr. with a behind-the-back pass for three.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:16
Trey Murphy III triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Trey Murphy III triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner triple.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:08
Tony Snell banks it home | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Tony Snell banks it home | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell banks it high off the glass for the score.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:09
Jose Alvarado baseline jumper | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Jose Alvarado baseline jumper | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado connects on the baseline jumper.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:08
3-on-1 break leads to Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
3-on-1 break leads to Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans race out on the 3-on-1 fast break and forward Trey Murphy III slams it home.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:26
Naji Marshall drive and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Naji Marshall drive and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall capitalizes on the strong drive for the bucket and-1.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:15
Get hype for Pelicans at Warriors 4/10/22
Get hype for Pelicans at Warriors 4/10/22

Get Hype as the New Orleans Pelicans end the 2021-22 NBA season at home against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm on TNT.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:54
Willie Green talks loss to Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
Willie Green talks loss to Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  03:00
Jaxson Hayes on loss, Steven Adams poster | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
Jaxson Hayes on loss, Steven Adams poster | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  02:20
Jared Harper on efficient night in limited minutes | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22
Jared Harper on efficient night in limited minutes | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame 4-9-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  02:13
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, April 4, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  03:05
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
Apr 9, 2022  |  01:37
Jared Harper with 12 points in the 4th quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
Jared Harper with 12 points in the 4th quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
Apr 9, 2022  |  01:12
Highlights: Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez scores 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22
Highlights: Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez scores 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 4/9/22

Willy Hernangomez Posts 15 points & 10 rebounds vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 04/09/2022
Apr 9, 2022  |  00:01
Jared Harper high off the glass | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Jared Harper high off the glass | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harped drains it high off the glass vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
Apr 9, 2022  |  00:23

