Dominique Wilkins on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 6, 2021

Posted: Apr 06, 2021

Hawks' analyst & NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins joins Daniel Sallerson on today's episode to preview to second head-to-head match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.



Pelicans-Hawks Shootaround: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 6, 2021.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 6, 2021.
Apr 6, 2021  |  08:55
Highlighting Pelicans Players' Pregame Attire | Drip Watch Ep.1
In our first episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes.
Apr 6, 2021  |  11:01
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Hawks & Nets
Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 6, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, April 7.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:31
Pelicans at Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 4-4-21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Houston Rockets in Game 49 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Apr 5, 2021  |  01:09
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps the pelicans' 122-115 win against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  02:40
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Willy Hernangómez 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez recaps the Pelicans'win against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  04:25
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: James Johnson 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson recaps tonight’s win against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  04:20
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' 122-115 win over the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  11:00
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball at Rockets 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his performance in the team's win over the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  01:40
Lonzo Ball with 8 3-pointers vs. Houston Rockets
Lonzo Ball sets a new career-high with 8 3-pointers on April 4 vs. Houston.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:01
Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets 4-4-21
Check out full game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans road win over the Houston Rockets on April 4, 2021
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores season-high 27 points vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores a season-high 27 points to propel the team to a road win over the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:01
Willy Hernangomez rises up and throws it down | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Willy Hernangomez rises up and throws down the slam against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:00
New Orleans Pelicans pour on the points with a 12-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans go on a 12-0 run vs. Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:00
Naji Marshall drops it off for Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall feeds guard Lonzo Ball on the trail for three.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:17
Wes Iwundu heaves full court pass to Steven Adams | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu launches a pass down court to Steven Adams for the fast break flush.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:22
Naji Marshall strong finish at the rim | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drives for the strong and-1 finish at the rim.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:20
James Johnson buzzer beater to end the 1Q | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson connect on the triple to close out the first quarter against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:21
Eric Bledsoe with the rejection | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe steps up on defense with the rejection against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:00
Willy Hernangomez paint work and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Willy Hernangomez hits the floater in the paint and picks up the foul.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes pull-up triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes drills the corner triple against the Houston Rockets.
Apr 4, 2021  |  00:15
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 04/02/2021
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 4-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:33
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  04:21
Highlights: James Johnson drops 16 vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson scoring 16 points and adding 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:58
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. team-high 21 points vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. dropping 21 points vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:39
Kira Lewis Jr. coast-to-coast and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. going coast-to-coast off the rebound for the nice and-1 finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. steal leads to Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. grabbing the steal and Naji Marshall finishing with the dunk vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:16
Kira Lewis Jr. with back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down the three and finishing high off the glass on the next possession vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:21
James Johnson with 5 in a row | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward James Johnson as he knocks down a triple and finishes a nice drive vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:28

