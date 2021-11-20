Devonte’ Graham ruled out for Saturday’s game at Indiana

For a second straight game, New Orleans will be without its starting point guard. Devonte’ Graham won’t play Saturday due to left foot soreness. The Pelicans managed to overtake the LA Clippers 94-81 on Friday, with Tomas Satoransky filling in for Graham in the lineup. Graham had previously played in all 16 New Orleans games.

Also officially listed as out on Saturday’s morning injury report are Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and Didi Louzada (league suspension).

Saturday’s New Orleans-Indiana game will tip off at 6 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 5:30.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (3-14)

Friday win vs. LA Clippers

Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

INDIANA (6-11)

Friday loss at Charlotte

Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 20: at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Jan. 24: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Indiana 25-17 (Pelicans won last 1)