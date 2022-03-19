Devonte’ Graham questionable for Sunday game at Atlanta

Looking to build momentum following Friday's dominating win at the San Antonio Spurs, the New Orleans Pelicans have a slightly better Injury Report going into Sunday's game at the Atlanta Hawks.

Point guard Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) is listed as questionable while backup guard Jose Alvarado has been removed from the list after his eight-point, five-assist, six-rebound performance in the 124-91 win over the Spurs. Graham played 20 minutes Friday night and scored nine points.

Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are out for New Orleans. The Pelicans (29-41) will take on the Hawks (35-35) at 5 p.m. Sunday on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.