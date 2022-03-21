Devonte’ Graham questionable for Monday game at Charlotte

Since arriving in the NBA as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, point guard Devonte’ Graham has played in a total of 74 games in Spectrum Center, all as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. His 75th appearance inside the North Carolina venue – and first as a visiting player for New Orleans – was scheduled to take place Monday, but he’s listed as questionable due to right hip soreness. The rest of New Orleans’ official injury report remains the same, with four players listed as out: Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Charlotte, starting wing Gordon Hayward has been sidelined from games for an extended stretch due to a left ankle sprain.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

NEW ORLEANS (30-41, 9TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Atlanta

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

CHARLOTTE (35-35, 9TH IN EAST)

Saturday win vs. Dallas

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

SEASON SERIES

March 11: Charlotte 142, at New Orleans 120

March 21: at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 23-11 (Hornets won last 1)