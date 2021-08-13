Devonte’ Graham Q and A with Rod Boone

He wasn’t highly recruited initially, but Devonte’ Graham eventually not only landed a scholarship with the storied University of Kansas basketball program, but also became one of the Jayhawks’ best players. He wasn’t highly coveted in the NBA draft, selected No. 34 overall in 2018, but by his second pro season, Graham emerged as Charlotte’s leading scorer. Rod Boone, who covers the Hornets for SI.com’s “All Hornets” channel, joined Pelicans.com to discuss Graham’s three-year NBA career and why sleep is extremely important to the combo guard, among other topics:

Pelicans.com: As a second-year pro in 2019-20, Graham made one of the biggest season-to-season jumps in recent NBA memory, going from 4.7 points per game to a team-high 18.2. Other than increased playing time, what were the factors behind him making such an enormous improvement?

Boone: Devonte’ got off to a great start shooting the ball. He had some lights-out performances and that quickly gave him plenty of confidence. Secondly, he worked really hard at his development. The Hornets are really big on that and his willingness to shuffle between the G League’s Greensboro Swarm and the Hornets’ main roster during his rookie season was a testament to his commitment to improve. He sometimes played a game in the afternoon in Greensboro and was available for coach James Borrego if need be later that evening.

Pelicans.com: Based on his previous role and teammates in Charlotte, how do you think Graham will fit in or benefit from playing with New Orleans and the Pelicans’ high-scoring forwards?

Boone: I think it should benefit everyone involved. With guys like Zion operating around the paint and commanding the defense’s attention, that should leave others open. Devpnte’s game is at his best when he’s able to step into shots in rhythm. Add in his ability to run a pick-and-roll with their athletic bigs and it could give the Pelicans’ offense another whole dimension. He’s unselfish and doesn’t force shots, which should please his new teammates.

Pelicans.com: There has been national discussion recently about Graham’s high-volume three-point shooting and how he was often asked to make difficult or contested shots in Charlotte. How valuable was his versatility (catch-and-shoot, pull-ups off the dribble) from the perimeter for the Hornets?

Boone: His versatility was key for the Hornets the past two seasons. Coach James Borrego was able to play Devonte’ at both guard positions, taking advantage of his adaptability to coexist with a point guard or shooting guard. And playing either spot, he can get hot in a pinch, like he did against Denver toward the tail end of the season when he scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and tied the franchise record for the most 3-pointers made in a quarter with five. The Hornets relied heavily on their guards for scoring during Devonte’s three seasons in Charlotte and he was as responsible for igniting their offense as any of them.

Pelicans.com: What are the most underrated aspects of Graham’s game?

Boone: He isn’t prone to turning the ball over. His career assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.4 to 1.8 is solid and he’s a person the staff was most comfortable putting the ball in his hands at times. His decision-making and basketball IQ allows you to run late-game offense through him or play him off the ball to be ready to knock down the open shot. Another thing that sticks out is leadership. He is no rah-rah type, but he will pull someone aside and talk to them about what he’s seeing out on the floor. Those conversations might not happen in the public eye or spotlight where it’s obvious so don’t expect to see him light into a teammate demonstratively.

Pelicans.com: What are the areas he’s still working to improve?

Boone: The biggest aspect is finishing at the basket. He’s worked hard over the past couple of seasons at improving his game inside the lane, but at times he struggles to get his shot off without getting blocked and the defense can swarm him to force him into tougher passing angles. With his shooting prowess, opponents are prone to chase him off the 3-point line and force him into the paint. Due to his stature, absorbing contact and still having enough power and lift to get his shot off can be troublesome. However, it does not take away his attacking mentality. He can be relentless in that regard, refusing to back down. If his shot gets blocked, he’s undeterred. He tries to get to the free throw line but must keep at it.

Pelicans.com: What’s one thing even avid basketball fans might be surprised to know about Graham?

Boone: His favorite thing to do is sleep. No, seriously. He told me that’s what he needs the most to assist in his recovery time. Given their amount of travel and usual time constraints, getting some shuteye is a must because it’s a precious thing. Also, he’s also one of the most humble people you could ever meet and has no ego, which made him a favorite of the staff. He’s the definition of a team player, always sacrificing for the betterment of the rest of his guys on the floor. He was not bothered when he was asked to come off the bench upon returning from injury following LaMelo Ball’s rapid ascension as a starter. He feels like he’s been counted out his whole life and he uses the doubters and critics as fuel to get better.