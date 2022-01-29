Devonte’ Graham probable, Jonas Valanciunas questionable, Brandon Ingram out vs. Celtics

Three New Orleans starters were listed on this afternoon’s injury report ahead of a Saturday 6 p.m. home game against Boston, each with a different status. Point guard Devonte’ Graham (left ankle sprain) is probable, while Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) is questionable. Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is out, joining a total of five Pelicans who have that status for Saturday. The others are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols), Trey Murphy III (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Boston side, the Celtics are relatively healthy, with only two players having been sidelined for recent games, both acquisitions in a trade with Denver. Bol Bol underwent foot surgery, while PJ Dozier is out for the season with a knee injury.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

BOSTON (25-25, 8TH IN EAST)

Friday loss at Atlanta

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams

NEW ORLEANS (18-30, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Denver

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 17: at Boston 104, New Orleans 92

Jan. 29: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Tied 21-21 (Celtics won last 1)