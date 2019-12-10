Derrick Favors questionable for Wednesday game at Milwaukee

Pelicans starting center Derrick Favors (personal reasons) is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's road game at Milwaukee. New Orleans is on a two-road trip that continues Friday in Philadelphia. Earlier Tuesday following practice in Metairie, Alvin Gentry indicated that Favors could play against the Bucks, which would be his first game action since mid-November.

Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the injury report.