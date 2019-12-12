Pelicans injury report graphic

Derrick Favors questionable for Friday game at Philadelphia

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 12, 2019

Pelicans starting center Derrick Favors (personal reasons) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report Thursday, ahead of Friday's road game at Philadelphia. New Orleans (6-19) has weekend games against the 76ers and the Orlando Magic, with the latter a 2:30 p.m. home contest in the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.

Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the injury report.

