Derrick Favors questionable for Friday game at Philadelphia

Pelicans starting center Derrick Favors (personal reasons) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report Thursday, ahead of Friday's road game at Philadelphia. New Orleans (6-19) has weekend games against the 76ers and the Orlando Magic, with the latter a 2:30 p.m. home contest in the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.

Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the injury report.