Derrick Favors listed as out for game at Dallas

New Orleans' injury list is gradually decreasing, but there are still three names remaining this weekend. Derrick Favors (personal reasons) is listed as out on Friday's injury report and will not play Saturday at Dallas. He is joined on the update by longer-term injured players Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles). Kenrich Williams is no longer on the Pelicans' injury report, having returned from a two-game absence to play in Thursday's overtime loss to Phoenix.

New Orleans (6-16) plays its next home game Monday vs. Detroit.