Derek Harper on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 12, 2021

Posted: May 12, 2021

Derek Harper, NBA Legend and Dallas Mavericks' analyst, joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's game between the Pelicans and Mavericks, discuss the play-in tournament, and much more!



Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes stays active down low with a pair of putbacks vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:24
Jaxson Hayes delivers with the reverse dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes delivers with the reverse dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies through the paint and finishes with the reverse dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:10
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  02:33
Wenyen Gabriel gets the paint points and triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Wenyen Gabriel gets the paint points and triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel battles down low for the putback then knocks down the three pointer vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:31
Naji Marshall strong finish on the and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Naji Marshall strong finish on the and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights through contact in transition and get the and-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:21
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors

Get HYPE as the Pelicans continue their road trip with matchups against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, May 12, and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14.
May 12, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Dallas
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Wednesday, May 13, 2021.
May 12, 2021  |  00:32
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot

Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his favorite shoes, his fashion sense, and more.
May 11, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-10-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the confidence of the team despite the recent road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  05:10
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 5-10-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 5-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about his personal improvements with extended minutes following the team's road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  02:40
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-10-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about losing the battle on the boards and the team's fight in their road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  06:05
Lonzo Ball clutch triple in 4Q | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Lonzo Ball clutch triple in 4Q | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a key triple to cut the deficit late in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies.
May 10, 2021  |  00:14
Eric Bledsoe fast break finish and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Eric Bledsoe fast break finish and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe races down the floor for the finish and foul.
May 10, 2021  |  00:17
New Orleans with a 12-0 Run vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans with a 12-0 Run vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 12-0 run between the second and third quarters vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
May 10, 2021  |  00:00
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe pushes the pace and dishes off to Willy Hernangomez for and-1 score.
May 10, 2021  |  00:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker behind-the-back dish to Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker behind-the-back dish to Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker feeds Kira Lewis Jr. with a behind the back dish on the fast break.
May 10, 2021  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes drains from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Jaxson Hayes drains from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hits the wide open three-pointer against the Grizzlies.
May 10, 2021  |  00:07
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tips the ball away and collects for the slam to close the first quarter.
May 10, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker leaks out to the corner and drills the triple.
May 10, 2021  |  00:22
Willy Hernangomez soft touch at the rim | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Willy Hernangomez soft touch at the rim | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes in the paint with the soft touch.
May 10, 2021  |  00:12
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Memphis
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Memphis

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies on Monday, May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  00:29
Game Recap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110
Game Recap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

The Pelicans defeated the Hornets, 112-110. Eric Bledsoe led the Pelicans with 24 points and 11 assists, while Jaxson Hayes added 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six blocks in the victory.
May 9, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans Hornets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Pelicans Hornets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  07:05
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-9-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  03:30
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-9-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  02:55
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-9-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  05:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets

Full game highlights from the Pelicans' 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on May 9, 2021.
May 9, 2021  |  00:01
Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets
Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
May 9, 2021  |  01:59
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds James Johnson underneath for the slam.
May 9, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes tips in the put-back layup to tie the game at 98-98.
May 9, 2021  |  00:10

