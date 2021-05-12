Derek Harper on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 12, 2021
Derek Harper, NBA Legend and Dallas Mavericks' analyst, joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's game between the Pelicans and Mavericks, discuss the play-in tournament, and much more!
Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes stays active down low with a pair of putbacks vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
Jaxson Hayes delivers with the reverse dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies through the paint and finishes with the reverse dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
Wenyen Gabriel gets the paint points and triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel battles down low for the putback then knocks down the three pointer vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
Naji Marshall strong finish on the and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights through contact in transition and get the and-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors
Get HYPE as the Pelicans continue their road trip with matchups against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, May 12, and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14.
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Dallas
The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Wednesday, May 13, 2021.
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his favorite shoes, his fashion sense, and more.
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the confidence of the team despite the recent road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 5-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about his personal improvements with extended minutes following the team's road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about losing the battle on the boards and the team's fight in their road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
Lonzo Ball clutch triple in 4Q | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a key triple to cut the deficit late in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies.
Eric Bledsoe fast break finish and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe races down the floor for the finish and foul.
New Orleans with a 12-0 Run vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans go on a 12-0 run between the second and third quarters vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe pushes the pace and dishes off to Willy Hernangomez for and-1 score.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker behind-the-back dish to Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker feeds Kira Lewis Jr. with a behind the back dish on the fast break.
Jaxson Hayes drains from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hits the wide open three-pointer against the Grizzlies.
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tips the ball away and collects for the slam to close the first quarter.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker leaks out to the corner and drills the triple.
Willy Hernangomez soft touch at the rim | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes in the paint with the soft touch.
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Memphis
The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Game Recap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110
The Pelicans defeated the Hornets, 112-110. Eric Bledsoe led the Pelicans with 24 points and 11 assists, while Jaxson Hayes added 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six blocks in the victory.
Pelicans Hornets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets
Full game highlights from the Pelicans' 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on May 9, 2021.
Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds James Johnson underneath for the slam.
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes tips in the put-back layup to tie the game at 98-98.
