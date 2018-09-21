Dell Demps: After best Pelicans season in a decade, ‘We want more’

Dell Demps was very well-prepared for the question. Partly because it’s one he’s already pondered countless times during the NBA offseason.

While incorporating new major roster pieces to replace the ones that left in free agency this summer, can the New Orleans Pelicans improve upon 2017-18, the franchise’s most successful campaign in a decade?

“That’s a question I ask all the time sitting by myself: Can this team be better than last year’s team?” the GM responded Friday to a writer. “And I really don’t have a definite answer. What I will say is the key for us will be how (players) come together. (DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo) really impacted winning last year, but I think the guys we have this year will as well. Going into the playoffs last year, I felt like we found a rhythm. We want to build off of that. Adding Elfrid (Payton) and Julius (Randle), how quickly those guys integrate into what we do will be the key.”

Following Cousins’ season-ending injury in January, Rondo took over a much larger chunk of the playmaking responsibilities for New Orleans, producing excellent results. During the team’s 20-8 close to the regular season, which vaulted the Pelicans from possible lottery team to the sixth seed in the brutal Western Conference, New Orleans ranked No. 1 in the NBA in pace, fourth in defensive efficiency and 12th in offensive rating. Prior to Feb. 11, the Pelicans were just 21st in defense and 20th in turnover percentage, but zoomed to ninth in the latter stat over the final 28 games. New Orleans posted 30-plus assists 11 times in those 28 outings, after doing so only 15 times in the first 54 contests.

“It was fun to watch last year,” Demps said. “It was fun to watch how the guys were playing fast and sharing the ball, defending and flying all over the place. You feel like when you have some success and establish an identity, you want to continue along those lines.”

One of the bigger obstacles in the Pelicans’ efforts to improve on a 48-34 record could be that the West has gotten even more fierce in recent months. Among the conference’s non-playoff teams from last season, the Lakers signed LeBron James; Denver has lofty expectations after missing the postseason by just one win; squads like Memphis, Dallas and Phoenix are all either significantly healthier or made valuable additions to their rosters.

“We have a lot of work to do. The competition has increased,” Demps said of the West. “But at the same time, we feel like we’ve established ourselves from a defensive and offensive standpoint, that we’re going to defend, play fast, share the ball, move the ball and play for each other.”

New Orleans was the NBA’s third-most improved team in ’17-18, increasing its victory total by 14 games, which trailed only Minnesota (+16) and Philadelphia (+24). In many cases, when a club makes that large of a jump in the standings, it backslides or plateaus the following season, but the Pelicans believe they can make even more progress. New Orleans will improve its chances of doing so with a better start overall (it was only 20-20 through 40 games in ’17-18) and more success at the Smoothie King Center (only 24-17 in home games, matching a road mark of 24-17).

“This team has an opportunity to do really good things,” said Demps, entering his ninth season in the Crescent City. “I’m hoping this is the best team we’ve had here. That’s the hope and plan. But like I said, there is more competition than there was in the past. We want to embrace the challenge. We like the group that we have; it’s a good group of guys in the locker room.”

Asked Friday if he perceived that the Pelicans exceeded expectations in ’17-18, based on their red-hot surge and playoff-series sweep sans Cousins, Demps responded in what could also serve as his team’s motto entering this fall: “No. We want more.”