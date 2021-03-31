New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

David Wesley & Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 31, 2021

Posted: Mar 31, 2021

Bally Sports analyst David Wesley and Bally Sports host Erin Hartigan join the show today to talk about Fox Sports becoming Bally Sports, the last few wins for the Pelicans, and much more.



Audio Link

Kira Lewis Jr. talks improving & learning throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Lewis Jr. talked about his improvements and passion to get better throughout his rookie season.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Kira Lewis Jr. talks improving & learning throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. talks improving & learning throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Lewis Jr. talked about his improvements and passion to get better throughout his rookie season.
Mar 31, 2021  |  02:10
Stan Van Gundy talks defensive improvements & game plan | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks defensive improvements & game plan | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Van Gundy talked about the defensive improvements the Pelicans have made and the preparations for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Mar 31, 2021  |  09:40
Lonzo Ball talks hip injury, NBA trade deadline | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball talks hip injury, NBA trade deadline | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21

Mar 31, 2021  |  02:25
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 2
Now Playing

Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 2

Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
Mar 31, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans at Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 3/29/21
Now Playing

Pelicans at Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 3/29/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win against the Boston Celtics in Game 46 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 30, 2021  |  01:06
Teresa Weatherspoon's inspirational path to the NBA
Now Playing

Teresa Weatherspoon's inspirational path to the NBA

In honor of National Women’s Month, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon shares her story from her humble beginnings to excelling as a WNBA player and an NBA coach.
Mar 30, 2021  |  02:42
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's victory over the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  04:14
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  05:01
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  04:35
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  09:53
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 03/29/2021
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram at Celtics
Now Playing

Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram at Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks with Jen Hale about the team's performance in their win over the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  01:20
Steven Adams block on Kemba Walker | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams block on Kemba Walker | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams comes up clutch with the block on Kemba Walker.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:28
Zion Williamson slashes past defender | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson slashes past defender | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes past the Boston defender for the tough layup against the Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram two-hand slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram two-hand slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes a back door cut for the two-hand slam against the Boston Cletics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:21
Steven Adams rips ball away | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams rips ball away | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams rips the ball away and the Pelicans convert with a layup against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram drives past Jason Tatum | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drives past Jason Tatum | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blows past Jason Tatum for the layup against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:08
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up-and-under for the reverse layup against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:09
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Boston Celtics (3/29/21).
Mar 29, 2021  |  02:18
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes through contact for the and-one against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:24
Kira Lewis Jr. drains three-pointer | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. drains three-pointer | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drains the three-pointer against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:07
Josh Hart coast to coast | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart coast to coast | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart grabs the rebound and goes coast to coast for the layup against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:08
Josh Hart nails deep three-pointer | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart nails deep three-pointer | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart nails deep three-pointer against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson drives hard for the layup | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson drives hard for the layup | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past two defenders for the tough layup against the Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:07
Nickeil Alexander-Walker steal and assist | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker steal and assist | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker steals the ball and gives Brandon Ingram the easy layup against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:12
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the catch and shoot three pointer against the Boston Celtics.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: Wes Iwundu 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: Wes Iwundu 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu shares what skills he brings to New Orleans and first impressions of his new squad ahead the team's game against the Boston Celtics on March 29, 2021.
Mar 29, 2021  |  02:53
Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: James Johnson 3-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: James Johnson 3-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson shares his thoughts on being traded to New Orleans ahead of the team's game against the Boston Celtics on March 29, 2021.
Mar 29, 2021  |  04:45
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Boston
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Boston

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Boston for their one-game road trip where they will take on the Celtics on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Mar 29, 2021  |  00:27
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Slo-Mo Highlights 3/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Slo-Mo Highlights 3/27/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 45 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 28, 2021  |  00:58

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter