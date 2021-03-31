David Wesley & Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 31, 2021
Bally Sports analyst David Wesley and Bally Sports host Erin Hartigan join the show today to talk about Fox Sports becoming Bally Sports, the last few wins for the Pelicans, and much more.
Kira Lewis Jr. talks improving & learning throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Lewis Jr. talked about his improvements and passion to get better throughout his rookie season.
| 02:10
Stan Van Gundy talks defensive improvements & game plan | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Van Gundy talked about the defensive improvements the Pelicans have made and the preparations for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
| 09:40
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 2
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
Pelicans at Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 3/29/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win against the Boston Celtics in Game 46 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:06
Teresa Weatherspoon's inspirational path to the NBA
In honor of National Women’s Month, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon shares her story from her humble beginnings to excelling as a WNBA player and an NBA coach.
| 02:42
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's victory over the Boston Celtics.
| 04:14
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 05:01
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 04:35
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 09:53
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 03/29/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram at Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks with Jen Hale about the team's performance in their win over the Boston Celtics.
| 01:20
Steven Adams block on Kemba Walker | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams comes up clutch with the block on Kemba Walker.
| 00:28
Zion Williamson slashes past defender | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes past the Boston defender for the tough layup against the Celtics.
| 00:24
Brandon Ingram two-hand slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes a back door cut for the two-hand slam against the Boston Cletics.
| 00:21
Steven Adams rips ball away | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams rips the ball away and the Pelicans convert with a layup against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram drives past Jason Tatum | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blows past Jason Tatum for the layup against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up-and-under for the reverse layup against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:09
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Boston Celtics (3/29/21).
| 02:18
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes through contact for the and-one against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:24
Kira Lewis Jr. drains three-pointer | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drains the three-pointer against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:07
Josh Hart coast to coast | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart grabs the rebound and goes coast to coast for the layup against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:08
Josh Hart nails deep three-pointer | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart nails deep three-pointer against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson drives hard for the layup | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past two defenders for the tough layup against the Celtics.
| 00:07
Nickeil Alexander-Walker steal and assist | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker steals the ball and gives Brandon Ingram the easy layup against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:12
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the catch and shoot three pointer against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:15
Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: Wes Iwundu 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu shares what skills he brings to New Orleans and first impressions of his new squad ahead the team's game against the Boston Celtics on March 29, 2021.
| 02:53
Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: James Johnson 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson shares his thoughts on being traded to New Orleans ahead of the team's game against the Boston Celtics on March 29, 2021.
| 04:45
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Boston
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Boston for their one-game road trip where they will take on the Celtics on Monday, March 29, 2021.
| 00:27
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Slo-Mo Highlights 3/27/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 45 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:58
NEXT UP: